A video of an older Nigerian woman showing off so much swag at her age has captivated netizens on social media

The video showed the beautiful woman flaunting her iPhone with triple camera and sagging her baggy shorts

Social media users who watched the video took turns to pen hilarious comments about the woman's act

An elderly Nigerian woman simply identified as Iye has been making waves online after her video surfaced.

The energetic woman proved to netizens that age was only a number and not a limitation to what she can do.

Old woman flaunts her iPhone

Source: Instagram

Elderly woman flaunts iPhone, sags in video

In a trending clip, the woman was captured sagging her baggy shorts.

In some parts of the clips, she showed off an iPhone with triple camera and her body carriage was like that of a youngster.

The clip shared by Naijaeverything on Instagram quickly went viral and garnered thousands of views.

Reactions as elderly woman shows off swag

Netizens had different things to say about the woman's video with many praising her 'swagalicious' nature.

Others noted that she would definitely be a great source of joy and excitement for her family.

Davybtc said:

"Iye raise am raise am."

Iamjustified__ said:

"My wife my Iye."

Bryankooo said:

"Problem dey o. Aza woman raise am raise am."

Olly_faith_lane_ reacted:

'Iye reached here."

Hear_broken.kid said:

"Iye oooo. Letter received. Men mount."

Oldynamo18 asked:

'Where iye put shalli na?"

Youngy4pf said:

"I don later see your grama wey no wan share update give us."

Gapzy_money said:

"Person wey no see front. Grannies always scred an go to church when dem getting old but this one just dey catch cruise Dey goo."

Kelvin_goodnews_ said:

"You want make iye rest oo but normally iye na aza mama."

Marley_skyprince said:

"Kelvin na werey ooo. See watin he turn iye to."

Watch the video below:

Stylish old woman wears canvas with gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman stepped out in a beautiful dress, which attracted the attention of those who saw her online.

As she walked in the streets, she had her hands in the pockets of the lovely gown she was wearing. She seemed to be very comfortable and enjoyed the attention.

