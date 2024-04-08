Nigerian nightlife king Yhemo Lee recently stirred emotions online with a clip of him and his dad in the club partying trends online

Yhemo Lee is famous for his love for parties, and the recent clip of his dad joining him in the club clears the air on where he picked up the habit

In the viral clip, Yhemo Lee's old man was seen vibing to one of Seyi Vibez's songs while rocking his baseball hat backwards

Lagos big boy and nightlife king Adeyemi Idowu, better known as Yhemo Lee, recently stirred reactions online with a video of his father he posted on his page.

The nightclub owner, famous for his "Wild N Wet" beach parties and shows, shared a clip of himself and his father clubbing together.

Videos of Yhemo Lee's dad joining him in the club to celebrate his birthday trends. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Clips of Yhemo Lee's dad jamming to Seyi Vibez's song got people talking with comments about the old man's fashion sense and his taste for modern music.

Why did Yhemo take his dad clubbing?

According to the caption Yhemo Lee put on the video of his dad dancing, he revealed that he had decided to take his father clubbing to celebrate his birthday.

This isn't the first time Yhemo Lee would take his dad clubbing on his birthday. He did the same last year.

The old man's High-Fashion designer shirt was one of the highlights of the trending clip.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail the video of Yhemo Lee's dad

Here are some of the comments that the viral clip stirred online:

@official_beyoung:

"3 olosho for daddy tonight."

@nikkisavy_nigeria:

"A child that is loved at home."

@blezman23:

"Life sweet when raba dey."

@ayomide_jr_27:

"Baba is chopping the life of his head. Good life."

@jeffery__17:

"My guy dey gain am."

@oga_nze_1:

"Lion can never gave birth to a goat."

@lege_015:

"Lion no dey born goat."

@demzy__richiesz:

"Brotherhood is proud you. Everybody na mama hold loyalty but @yhemo_lee own is different."

Yhemo Lee publicly apologises to girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor made moves to patch things up with his girlfriend, Thayour B.

On November 28, 2023, Thayour clocked a new age, and Yhemo Lee used the opportunity to publicly apologise to her and also send his well wishes.

In the apology note, the Nollywood star admitted his guilt and noted that no amount of 'sorry' would justify how he publicly humiliated Thayour during the year.

Source: Legit.ng