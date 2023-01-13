A Nigerian bride, Tuti, has shown off the wads of cash which friends and family showered on her at her wedding

In a heartwarming video, the happy bride revealed that she got a total sum of N3.2 million during her wedding

Reacting to the video on TikTok, social media users showered praises on her while some wished to be in her shoes

A Nigerian bride identified as @tuti_hairs on TikTok has revealed the total amount she received at her wedding.

In a video, she flaunted the wads of cash sprayed on her and thanked God for a successful wedding.

Source: UGC

According to her, the total amount she received during her wedding summed up to a whopping N3.2 million.

While flaunting the wads of cash including new naira notes, she revealed that she would be taking the money straight to the bank to avoid losing it.

In her words:

"The total money I got from my wedding is 3.2 million. Bank straight before they say no more accepting old currency. "

Social media reactions

@userjennylove0 said:

"Wetin we wan use how much them spray u do? Basket mouth. u no fit keep secret."

@jessiofoma stated:

"Nne congratulations dear, happy married life. but is not everything u will show or say on social media. This one supposed to be a secret."

@celestinesanchy said:

"No carry am go bank sell the money u should have 3.9or 4 m after selling or more."

@centiaudo stated:

"Deduct how much una spend, den tell us d balance."

@sharonpearl002 said:

"Congratulations to you dear but Ur money pass ooh 3.2 million those people didn't pack all and give it to you."

@derekkky added:

"God when will this happen to me o. I wish to be happy like this too. God when."

Hairdresser flaunts money she made at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Nancy Billions, has caused a stir on TikTok after flaunting a large amount of money. According to Nancy, who is a hairdresser, she made the money on the day of her freedom party.

In the video, she tagged herself as the latest CEO in town while someone else prayed for her. In one scene of the video, the lady showed when some young men were spraying her with bundles of money. In another scene, she dragged out a sack full of money and emptied it on the floor, ready to be counted. She thereafter posed in a photo with bundles of money in her hands to celebrate her freedom as an apprentice.

The lady also showed off her certificate obtained from the saloon where she learned hair-making. However, she disabled comments on the video, even as she failed to mention the amount she realised at the party.

Source: Legit.ng