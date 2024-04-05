Saida BOJ has stepped into the DNA saga trailing Wunmi after the death of her husband as she shares some insight into the matter

According to her, Wunmi and her family are beginning to look suspicious after her sister came out to accuse the late singer

She noted that Wunmi should have done the test if truly she was not guilty in any way as she had dragged the name of her late husband in the mud

Female social media critic, Sarah Iadji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has joined the growing list of people stepping into the controversial DNA saga rocking late Mohabd's wife and her father-in-law.

Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer, had insisted that Wunmi should do a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson. He later added that he wanted to please Nigerians that was why he called for the test.

Giving her two cents on the issue, Saida BOJ questioned why Wunmi would not want to clear her name and be dragging the legacy of her late husband in the mud. She also said that after what Wunmi's sister did by accusing the deceased, they are beginning to act suspicious about the whole issue.

Saida BOJ advises Wunmi

In the video making rounds on social media, the content creator noted that the more Wunmi kept talking, the more suspicious she would look.

She asked why she was making a big deal out of the issue. Saida BOJ mentioned that if the test was done, Mohbad's soul would be resting in peace and all the issues would be put to rest.

Recall that Wunmi had slammed those calling her out to do the DNA. She claimed her late husband was the one who took her chastity and she had not laid with any man since them/

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the social media influencer about the DNA saga. Here are some of the comments below:

@luchyclaire30:

"First time I’m supporting this girl button . She spoke facts today."

@ekua_paulla:

"Wummi should do the DNA make we rest button."

@adefrosh_14:

"First time I’ll support this girl button."

@efizysenegalese:

"Mohbad asks for the DNA that was why he was killed."

@iamderolie:

"Thank you for reasoning like VDM tonight."

@tbellz07:

"When a person dies under mysterious circumstances, the spouse is the first suspect. However,in this instance, sentiments have completely overshadowed sound reasoning. Naira Marley and even Zino were cancelled based on the video made by Mohbad but we want the audio he made accusing his wife of trying to kill him to be discarded."

@bigemmyjzus:

"VDM is ahead of you all button."

@usendollar:

"If you support this girl on this one for the first time gather here. I don start to Dey love her button! Dna is a must ! She should do it."

@okoilu_maido:

"I hate this girl but I like wetin she talk."

Wunmi's sister talks about DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the sister of Wunmi, widow of the late singer, Mohbad, had also said that Joseph Aloba should also do a DNA test to show that he was the father of the deceased.

She spoke in annoyance after Aloba started dragging her sister to do the test to know the paternity of his grandson.

Wunmi's sister added that if the test of Mohabd's father was positive, then, her sister could also go ahead and do the test.

