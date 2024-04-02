Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was especially appreciated by his beloved wife on his birthday, April 2, 2024

The young mum of boys invited Igbo traditional music performers to serenade the nightlife entrepreneur

Taking to her social media, the proud wife recounted the first time she met her husband, highlighting how their love and marriage have blossomed over the years

The wife of famous Nigerian show promoter Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has specially marked her husband in love and appreciation.

In a heat-melting video shared online, the young woman fondly referred to as De Angels invited a troupe of cultural performers to brighten her man's days as he clocked a year older.

Chiefpriest's wife specially marks his birthday. Credit: @_deangels

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy caption, De Angels expressed her admiration for Cubana Chiefpriest, acknowledging his role as her teacher, pillar of support, and catalyst for her endeavours.

She also reflected on the past eight years of their life together, describing them as memorable and the best years of her life, and she anticipates spending more decades with him.

The mum of boys believes that their meeting was divinely orchestrated by God, and reminisced about the moment she first laid eyes on him amidst a crowd, unaware then that he would become her lifelong partner.

"I want to be with you in my next life, my darling super workaholic man. The energy and vibe you always come up with is amazing

"I wonder what life would have been without you. Thanks for showing me the beautiful side of life. YOU are my strength, abiding closer than my shadow and air that I breathe. My darling husband, in whom I'm well pleased," she wrote in part.

See her post below:

Netizens react to the Chiefpriest birthday celebration

Legit.ng combined them below:

lush_eby:

"Awww…beautiful! Happy Birthday Eze mmuo."

chizzybarbie:

"Happy Earthstrong Odogwu Angel Long life & more blessings."

williamceo1:

"Happy Birthday CP, GOD richly bless and preserve you."

olivia_e_austin:

"God bless all that concerns you and yours Maami ❤️ Happiest birthday Papa."

onyinyepascaline:

"Big sister Biko nwanne bless me n my kids even if is 2 derica of rice let celebrate odogwu birthday."

i_am_jeanfrances:

"Seeing you belly button means you lost pounds of flesh. You look so good. Happy birthday."

dazzlingmom_cutiees:

"Happy birthday to your darling more blessings."

officialdorisnzekwe:

"This is so sweet to watch... Happy birthday to your husband. You did well nwanyi oma.."

