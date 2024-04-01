Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty, better opened up about his experiences being a member of the Niger Delta militants before turning to music and becoming famous

The musician revealed that God rescued his life multiple times during the militancy in Port Harcourt's creeks

Duncan, speaking in a recent interview, shared his perception on politics regarding his rough upbringing

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty Okechukwu has spoken up about his involvement in the Niger Delta conflict.

The Afrobeats star revealed he was among the indigenous youths who fought and protected oil wells in his state.

Duncan Mighty speaks on being an ex-militant. Credit: @duncanmighty

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with 3Music in Accra, Ghana, he recounted that he carried guns and grew up in the thought experiences of the south-south region.

"I was involved in the Niger Delta crisis. God has saved my life severally. I am a Port Harcourt boy. I am not from Lagos. I come from the South South, from the war zone before the amnesty."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Duncan Mighty further disclosed that his foundation has made him not to believe in politics or the Nigerian government.

Speaking on discovering his talent Duncan bragged about being the first drummer for Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt amid other musical exploits he had.

"But when fame came, nobody knew I am that boy who was in the creeks back in the days. I was the first drummer for Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt," he said.

See his video below:

Reactions trail Duncan Mighty's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

@Big7Record:

"We come from of the worst places in the world and when they make it out you see folks on the Internet coming to tell you, how to live your life."

@akureketical_:

Man is a walking legacy! A legend in my book."

@ilord_anthony:

"Omo this legends has stories to tell."

@NAzharTheGreat:

"Incredible journey, Duncan! Your experiences remind us of the diverse paths we walk. Each step holds lessons about resilience and unity, echoing the rhythm of lifes harmonies. Sharing your story is a beat that connects us all."

@Ezeji_Daniel147:

"Only a REAL Ph breed knows what is AKUNAKI, MILK AND HONEY, TOURIST BEACH."

Duncan Mighty debunks rumours

The Veteran Nigerian musician called on concerned fans, supporters and colleagues to dismiss rumours of his sickness making the rounds on social media.

The entertainer shared a video on his official Instagram page sharing what he has been up to while assuring people that he is completely hale and hearty.

Duncan Mighty disclosed that he has gotten to a stage in his career where he should be giving back to society before proceeding to talk about the project he has been working on.

Source: Legit.ng