A young man was emotional after seeing his best friend studying his books while working as a security guard

He had returned from school on a vacation and decided to pay his pal a visit when he found him at work

A video of the security guard studying has melted the hearts of netizens and sparked conversations about friendships

A man, @saviourg20, has shared a video of his best friend working as a security man.

@saviourg20 was emotional as he saw his best friend studying his books while at his duty post.

He found his best friend working as a security man. Photo Credit: @saviourg20

Source: TikTok

According to @saviourg20, he returned from school on vacation and paid his pal a visit when he saw him.

His best friend smiled and stood up to welcome him after raising his head and seeing him outside the gate.

@saviourg20 expressed love for his hardworking friend.

In another heartbreaking incident, a man had found his good friend roaming the street mad after six years.

Watch the video below:

@saviourg20's video melted hearts

DARAMS said:

"Hmmm how una dey take get Best Friend sef.. all my own friends Na snitch and backbiters,pest and self centred..."

YHÁÁ TÛÑDRÁ said:

"Awwww why am I crying."

geerosky said:

"Please tell him am proud of him.

"N would like to be a friend."

lawseka said:

"I remember back in the days I used to work in the evening after class looking for fees."

Gifty_bossette said:

''Awwnnnnn crying watching this. May he receive anything he wants out of life."

General said:

"God bless you for being an amazing friend. May God help both of you to achieve your dreams."

QUEEN ANNY said:

"Awwww hmmmm I just remembered when I was working and schooling at the same time it was soo hectic but I had to, God bless us all."

GC said:

''You build it. it doesn’t come with all the packages you want. It takes two to build a friendship."

