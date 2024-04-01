A video of former Super Eagles striker and captain Ahmed Musa during a meeting with Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has got people talking

In the viral clip, Ahmed Musa was seen tactically avoiding a handshake with the Kano state governor

Netizens have commented on the trending clip, noting that the former Super Eagles captain isn't a big fan of Abba Yusuf and is more loyal to the former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

A video of former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sparked reactions on social media.

Something Ahmed Musa did in the viral clip has stirred mixed emotions on social media. In the video, the former Super Eagles striker was seen avoiding a handshake offered to him by Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

A video of Ex-Eagles star Ahmed Musa avoiding Gov Abba Yusuf's handshake during a meeting goes viral. Photo credit: @ahmedmusa718

Instead of shaking the governor, Ahmed Musa squatted while extending his fist in the form of him, saying, "Rankadede."

Was Ahmed Musa trying to disrespect Gov Abba?

According to the responses, the video stirred online, especially from persons from the northern part of the country. It was noted that Ahmed Musa's action wasn't intentional disrespect.

Instead, it was addressed that Musa did what he did as an act of respect. It was further noted it was a way of showing respect to an elderly person in Hausa culture.

Ahmed Musa was one of the Super Eagles players who were at the 2023 AFCON but didn't kick a single ball throughout the tournament.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Ahmed Musa's actions

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the video of Ahmed Musa and Gov Abba Yusuf:

@Ola_0498:

"Na sign of respect."

@Nwaadaz:

"That’s to show respect to the governor and I have seen a video of the governor doing same to one king from the North."

@Yomi0930:

"He is fasting , he sees the governor as a woman."

@iamportablee:

"That’s respect in Hausa culture, we don’t shake elders."

@baale_x:

"I would have completed the handshake while still in reverence."

@AbbakarDex:

"In Hausa cultural etiquette it is deemed a sign of the highest respect to be down and then refuse the elder’s handshake."

@Biggbramo:

"We don’t handshake our elders in the north. It’s a sign of respect."

@trishreke:

"How is it respect when d man is extending his hand out like a fish out of water and u Continue to bow...as if the hand is not extended. I don't think it's respect, infact it's disrespect."

@him_who_live_for_the_bag_only:

"He knows nothing about respect a elderly man’s hand shake should never go back empty when it’s pointed at u."

