Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has sparked massive emotions on social media with some new images she recently shared on her page

The TV show host a while back trended on social media, with many netizens criticising her for going under the knife to fix her body

However, recent photos of her making the rounds on social media suggest that the Nollywood star has taken out the augmentations and fans have reacted to it

Some recent photos and videos shared on social media by Nollywood actress and TV personality Nancy Isime have got people talking online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting some months ago how Nancy Isime got viciously dragged on social media by netizens on allegations of her going under the knife to work on her body.

Netizens react to Nancy Isime's new body after her BBL disappeared. Photo credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Nancy was accused of increasing her hips and backside.

However, recent images making the rounds on social media have gone viral as netizens hail the Nollywood actress' new body.

Nancy Isime goes back to her old body

In the recent images and videos trending, the Nollywood actress looks slimmer with less obvious curves around her waist area.

Nigerians have stormed Nancy Isime's page, hailing her for deciding to return to her natural body.

Some hailed her, saying she looked better now than when her backside and curves were so prominent.

See the new image and video making the rounds:

Reactions trail Nancy Isime's new body

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Nancy Isime's new body:

@sharonooja:

"You look amazing."

@hildabaci:

"Take my body to the gym please."

@_pretty.tosin:

"Superhero Nancy."

@stephaniecoker:

"It’s me and you this year."

@lynda_cj:

"We love to see what is going on here. You think we won't notice abi."

@thereal_ehi:

"Now this is the real @nancyisimeofficial we all used to know in terms of body wise…stay natural like this, it looks so good on you."

@foodbyafricanroot:

"I am proud of the bold step you took babygurl."

@kingisrael_vibes:

"Abeg no grow muscles Oo. But thank God for going back natural."

@babygirl.doyin:

"Ba! Ba!! Bawdy Dam!!!"

@blez_henry:

"What do you want again this time?"

@vincentchimex:

"My crush why your nyash come reduce for my eyes ??? Abi you don comot am."

BlessingCEO accuses Nancy Isime of doing BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when BlessingCEO fired subtle jabs at Nancy Isime about going under the knife.

During an interview with Nedu Wazobia, Blessing slammed Nancy Isime for hiding behind exercise and workouts as the secret behind her curves.

She accused the TV show host of going under the knife to fix her body while claiming it came from working out.

Source: Legit.ng