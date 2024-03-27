A Nigerian lady residing overseas became an online sensation after receiving an unexpected abundance of items from her mother in Nigeria

She expressed astonishment upon seeing her mother’s friend emerge from the airport, struggling with seven hefty bags

The friend voiced her frustration over the difficulty of handling such voluminous luggage, a sentiment echoed by the daughter

In the quaint suburbs of US, a Nigerian lady recently became the talk of the digital town after an overwhelming shipment from her mother in Nigeria took her by surprise.

The incident, which unfolded like a scene from a heartwarming film, saw the woman’s mother’s friend, weary and beleaguered, trudging through the bustling JFK Airport, laden with seven enormous sacks brimming with goods.

The friend, who had graciously agreed to transport these tokens of maternal affection, recounted her ordeal with a mix of exasperation and humor.

She lamented the Herculean effort required to maneuver the cumbersome baggage through customs and security checks, drawing sympathetic nods from fellow travelers who witnessed her struggle.

Upon the friend’s arrival, as shown by @whoistoyosi, the daughter was taken aback by the sheer volume of items that had journeyed across seas and continents. Each sack, packed with meticulous care, contained an array of items.

While touched by her mother’s thoughtful gesture, the daughter couldn’t help but agree with her friend’s grievances.

Reactions:

BlessingA said:

"l'm not gonna be her friend anymore yea okay nah l'm weak! Wow.”

Christy wrote:

“What's inside.”

GlamBoss2020 commented:

“But howW are the able to get all those bags on the flight do they pay for 7 extra bags.”

Khristina c also commented:

“Yall so real becaUse as soon as I saw the 2 carts I would've drove off.”

Jifa839:

“It's embarrassing but you know you momma came home with the good stuff!”

Publicplayer67:

“Your aunt got me weak.”

PrincessBandita:

“Ask mom did she get me anything.”

Nikki K:

“I need an unboxing!!!! I need to know what's in there!!! Lol.”

Tay.jpeg:

“Whooa Your aunt is a real one.”

Lifewithla:

“Mama Jeffrey needs to be stopped.”

Alecia:

“You're poor aunty.”

Purplehibiscuss

“Mama we trap inna this bombo.”

