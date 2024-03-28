A video showed a pastor’s wife who funded a trip to Dubai for 35 congregants to celebrate her husband’s birthday

The clip revealed the pastor’s joy and undeniable excitement upon reuniting with his flock and spouse in Dubai

The congregants’ elation was palpable as they sought to honor their pastor, making his birthday memorable

An online video capturing the heartfelt surprise of a pastor, whose wife had arranged for 35 members of their congregation to join them in Dubai for his birthday celebration, garnered significant attention.

The pastor’s joy was palpable in the footage as he discovered his wife’s thoughtful gesture and the presence of their church members in Dubai.

The church members were happy about the trip. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted images has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The congregation, thrilled to be part of this special occasion, were eager to express their happiness and make their pastor’s birthday an unforgettable one.

As shared by @prince_abruquah, this unique celebration in Dubai, orchestrated by the pastor’s wife and participated in by the church members, resonated with viewers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nik Pett said:

“With the church money?”

Cece:

“Paid for 35 men to fly to dubai?? she got money.”

Mama Millions:

“Top tier vibes literaly.”

Mariahh:

“That's the church money.”

Mrs Tetehi:

“With their own money.”

Hotskullmec:

“Just was telling somebody why I don't do church.”

Deborah:

“Y'all in the comments MAD that this WOG and MOG are blessed enoUgh that they can do this for each other ... KFT going up I love it.”

LissaB TellsltAll:

“With what money?”

B8272:

“Amen! I'm sure this a write off though.”

Lucy Kondeh:

“All you people saying tithes and offering money paid for this trip, you don't understand how church finances work LOL prime ignorance....also, girllli people's 20-100$ tithes can't pay for this.”

Source: Legit.ng