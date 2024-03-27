BBNaija star Omashola has caused a buzz on social media over his display at his wife Britnee’s university

Britnee was named the top final-year student in accounting at the University of Cape Town and Omashola attended the event

The reality TV star caused a commotion in her class after screaming ‘Warri’ and many of his wife’s classmates reacted

BBNaija star Omashola’s wife Britnee recently reached a milestone in her academics and her husband was there to celebrate her.

In a video shared on Omashola’s Instagram page, the reality star recorded a video showing the moment his wife was named as the Top Final Year student in Accounting at the University of Cape Town.

BBNaija Omashola celebrates as wife bags award at university. Photos: @sholzy23

As Britnee walked quietly to receive her award, Omashola decided to shake things up a bit by screaming his signature ‘Warri’ scream.

After Omashola let out his scream, many of his wife’s classmates were startled and they looked back at him before they broke into a round of applause for his wife, Britnee.

Omashola accompanied the video with a short and sweet caption where he celebrated his wife. He wrote:

“Top final year student in Bcom Accounting at the best university in Africa UCT. Warri no Dey carry last.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Omashola’s display

Omashola’s display at his wife’s university was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them were pleased, others admitted they had secondhand embarrassment. Read some of their comments below:

Datwarrigirl:

“Na woman when know book husband dey shout hail .”

Diane.russet:

“ This man!”

Kilontreysparkles:

“So they didn’t know they’ll clap until he shouted Congratulations to her .”

Yvonne.godswill:

“Me sef I shy on her behalf.”

Gifttyofficial:

“She go say which kind husband she go marry Congratulations to her.”

Lisa_tanko:

“They almost ran out of the hall congratulations to our wife.”

_small_madam:

“Me sef follow them shock I didn’t expect that congrats to our wife ❤.”

neo_akpofure:

“You really run am ohh I love it.”

Mzskeetox:

“The place was too quiet. Sholzy’s signature scream was needed in the room .”

Mafinkenofficial_james14:

“Thank you for putting Warri nation in the map. Warriiiiiiiii.”

Official_cindyjojo:

“Use me as your “shame catch me on her behalf “ button.”

Jaypaulmrflamez:

“Everybody shock!”

latifachuks:

“Proud husband. Congratulations.”

Omashola gets married

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Omashola finally married his lover and mother of his son.

In a video sighted on social media, Omashola and his wife were standing at the altar and exchanging vows. The bride was wearing a floor-sweeping cream gown and stretching one of her fingers forward as she received the ring from the reality star.

The father of one carefully wore the ring on his wife's finger as they said their vows.

