Nigerian activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has sparked reactions on social media as he speaks up about Verydarkman's unlawful arrest

The former presidential candidate, in a lengthy post, slammed the Nigeria police for arresting and detaining Verydarkman and Ijele Speaks in a high-handed manner

Sowore, in his posts, noted that the police holding VDM in detention is an abuse of power and collusion to suppress free speech

Veteran Nigerian journalist, politician and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Omoyele Sowore, has joined other public figures to call for the release of social media activists Verydarkman and Ijele Speaks.

Sowore, in his post, noted that the continued detention of Verydarkman by the Nigerian police is a violation of his human rights, considering that he had met all his bail demands.

The famous activist, who is currently not in Nigeria, also used the same post to address the unlawful jailing of social media influencer Ijele Speaks.

, in his post, revealed why Verydarkman is still being held in custody by the Nigerian police. He noted that holding VDM in detention is equivalent to being held hostage.

Sowore reveals those behind VDM's detention

In his post, the former presidential candidate revealed why Verydarkman is still being held against his will.

He also shared how celebrities and highly placed individuals have been using the Nigerian police to achieve their evil acts of oppression.

Read an excerpt of Sowore's comment below:

"After meeting stringent administrative bail conditions yesterday afternoon, they met and decided to "teach him a lesson" by holding him in indefinite detention until they charge him to court, possibly after the Easter Holidays."

Sowore also revealed that his friend, Deji Adeyanju is currently working pro bono to secure the release of the two social media activists. This is coming weeks after Adeyanju was called to bar.

Here is one of the Sowore's tweets slamming the police over VDM's arrest:

Netizens react to Sowore's post about VDM

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Sowore's post about VDM:

@Onome239:

"The should release VDM but Ijele should rot in jail, infact they should level his village."

@Pro_Obidient:

"Na your mate Dey bail people! Go bail them make we clap for you, not making noise here! Your kobo will not drop instead you will collect. We know you."

@L0ne_Surviv0r_:

"So are you soliciting for a human trafficker now ??? you can raise your voice for very light man, but you see that other criminal need to be in prison forever.."

@VivaDido:

"Thank you very much sir for your efforts. Since VDM met his bail conditions, they should have granted him bail."

@dammygtnet:

"We are too emotional in Nigeria. No matter which side are you, rule of law should be respected. Thanks comrade for calling out the excesses of the Nigeria police."

@drbec4u_:

"Thanks for standing up for him. We go campaign for you and support you lol."

@TallMuye:

"He accused our DIGs with no evidence, you actually sound like you just left psychatic hospital, I think it's high time you get arrested for Distruption of Justice."

@shinadang:

"Hmmm.. Again, freedom after the speech is not guaranteed. Do not accuse people wrongly."

