A video excerpt from a kitchen show run by Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, is trending online after she revealed a piece of advice given to her by veteran actress Patience Ozokwor

In the viral clip, Mercy Johnson disclosed that the advice from Mama Gee made her change how she dressed

The young mother of four noted that Patience Ozokwor, told her to be wary of how she dresses and the pictures she takes because her kids would ask questions when they come of age

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently trended online after she revealed a piece of advice that was given to her by Patience Ozokwor and how this counsel changed her life.

The ace screen diva made this revelation on her kitchen show 'Mercy's Menu'. In the viral clip from the show, Patience Ozokwor was a guest in Mercy's kitchen, and both women spoke extensively about marriage and home management.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently made an interesting revelation of how Patience Ozokwor influenced how she dresses. Photo credit: @patienceozokwo/@mercys_menu

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson revealed during their discussion that Patience Ozokwor was the one who advised her to watch the way she dresses and try to maintain a sense of decency.

She noted that the veteran actress told her that her kids would ask questions when they come of age and see pictures of how she used to dress.

Watch the viral clip where Mercy Johnson revealed how Patience Ozokwor influenced how she dresses:

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral video of Mercy Johnson and Patience Ozokwor in the kitchen

@idyynma:

"She’s very right. Even people who would disagree know it’s the truth."

@dp_ola:

"Na why I no fit marry woman wey Dey smoke be this . Make my daughter no go turn dealer when her mates Dey turn governor."

@tennyeddy:

"With all the amount of people you kiiiilled in movies and all the don in-laws you charmed !! We still love you Ma ❤️❤️.. Wise words."

@thevillagechef:

"Woke generation would say , don’t tell people what to wear or not wear. I salute."

@abig_rhapz:

"Who’ll remind me what the law of the “GenZ” states again?"

@nnenna_blinks_:

"Mama G is aging gracefully ❤️God bless and keep her."

@most_wanted_natasha:

"Nigerians make una rest, is always about women what they wear and how they act, Kylie Jenner is the world most famous and youngest billionaire her kids aren’t asking her about what she wore in the past mtchewww."

@getmatchedotcom:

"Patience Ozokwo...This is one woman that commands my respect. She's an exemplary leader and a living legend. Mama G herself."

Source: Legit.ng