Skit maker Taaooma has been criticised over a picture she shared on her social media platform

The picture saw two of Taaooma's colleagues, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggy, carrying her with their hands

Taaooma's picture didn't go down well with some Muslims as it comes amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting

Popular skit maker and content creator, Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, is trending on social media over her recent pictures with male colleagues Broda Shaggi and Mr Macaroni.

Taaooma recently put up photos of her with Broda Shaggi and Mr Macaroni at Meta's office on social media.

Female netizen drags Taaooma for posing with male colleagues. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Netizen criticises Taaooma's picture

A female netizen on social media site X, in reaction to the picture, berated Taaooma as one of the pictures showed the moment Shaggi and Macaroni carried her with their hands.

The netizen slammed the skit maker for striking such poses with 'two grown strange men,' amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

She wrote:

“Two grown strange men… Holding your thights this way. You posting on media. The most unforgivable sin is the one you are proud of it! Now, immediately we talk about her tribe, they’ll come and shout here. In this holy month. Allah ya kyauta”.

Taaooma replies critics

The skit maker immediately clapped back at her critics while revealing her marital status as a married woman

Taaooma wrote:

“Imagine o! A married woman for that matter. God help us.”

See the exchange below:

Other netizens react to Taaooma's pics

Read them below:

SelimatY

"Is there unforgivable sins?? Even backbiting is worse than Zina. Did she do zina?"

RoyalEmpireP247:

"So brother's can't carry their sister when they are happy with each."

Northerner0:

"They answer the name muslim, but don’t practice it. It’s well!"

jibril__hajarah:

"with this fasting, everyone is angry...they are coming for you."

Dr_Elemento:

"Her body is fully covered. What's wrong with the way de held her?"

Taaooma mimics Tiwa Savage's hot swimsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Taaooma took a cue from Tiwa Savage by posting a swimsuit photo online.

The skit maker made sure to photoshop her face on Tiwa's body in a bid to pass it off as hers.

This was after Tiwa broke the internet by putting her flat stomach and lovely figure on display in swimsuit photos on a beach.

