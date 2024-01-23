Popular skit maker Taaooma recently shared a video of her and a friend who looked like her

The skit maker rocked a similar style in the video and was seen dancing to a song by Fuji star Saheed Osupa

Taaooma's video has, however, left many, including celebrities, confused, as many asked if she was a twin

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, popularly known as Taaooma, has left people talking over a recent video she shared online.

Taaooma, known for her funny skits, was spotted with a female friend and singer identified as Temitayo Olasunmade, aka FAYE, as they danced to a song by Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa.

Taaooma and a friend dance to a song by Saheed Osupa. Credit: @taaooma @shoutfaye

The skit maker and her friend rocked the same style and showed off different moves in the clip.

Sharing the clip, Taaooma, who made it to Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award nominee list for best skit maker wrote in a caption:

"Anon don send money. Sha ma miilo @shoutfaye."

Watch the fun video of Taaooma with a friend below

People react to Taaooma's dance video with female friend

Many who watched the video were quick to point out the resemblance between Taaooma and her friend, as some netizens asked the skit maker if she was a twin.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enioluwaofficial:

"How do you have two of you? I'm lost!"

babaalariya:=

"I first saw 2 Taaooma."

__aloso:

"Taaooma and Taaoosir."

theprettyfola:

"Ah ah my garri don Dey too much o !!! Why m I seeing 2 Tao."

whoiskeem:

"see as friends turn to twins for our face."

pwettydara_olaniyan:

"Garri don dey disturb my eyes too much d resemblance at first sight."

jamesonchristopheronyekachi:

"The one on black cap is the real taoma while the other is Faye,but both of em look alike sha."

1906_concept:

"Abeg make somebody gimi onions abeg Garri dey make me see 2 Taaooma."

