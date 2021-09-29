Popular Nollywood actor, Uti has lashed out at actors and actresses for not supporting one of their own in the BBNaija house, Pere Egbi

He made it known that the industry people do not like to support each other but would rather support outsiders who won't stand by them when things go wrong

Uti appealed that the BBNaija housemate is blown already and he is not coming for anybody's spot

Popular Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu has sent out strong messages to all actors and actresses in the movie industry.

Uti Nwachukwu calls on Nollywood people to support Pere to win BBNaija. Credit: @siruti

Source: Instagram

He made it known via his verified Instagram page that the people in Nollywood do not like to support each other when it matters most but would rather support outsiders.

Uti is making a case for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi who he claimed whether those in Nollywood like it or not, he is a part of them.

According to Uti:

"I no say we no too like each other for this industry but the people una dey try to please no send una, one bad post about you and the same crowd go tear you down."

He preached for unity among the people in Nollywood and appealed that they can't be fighting each other at the same time the crowd is fighting them.

The media personality finally made it known that Pere is big enough and he is not coming to take anybody's spot as he campaigned for the reality star.

Check out his post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A couple of fans and Uti's colleagues have reacted to his post with many demonstrating their support for the reality star.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Ucheogbodo:

"We are all behind him."

Realsusanpeters:

"Pere the only way @siruti we pinned."

Amazon_lily1:

"God bless you Uti for saying the truth.. sometimes I wonder all the film's Pere is participating in with major actors and actresses..no one is campaigning for him only you.. pls vote for Pere."

Cutethel:

"Na word you talk sooo ..pls vote Pere."

Sisi_doyen:

"All I know is Patriots love him ND we are enough for him....Them support or not he stays Winning ND will be in their faces forever."

Source: Legit.ng