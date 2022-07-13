Media personality Uti Nwachukwu in a detailed post shared on his Insta-story reveals a discussion he had with a crush of his

The actor in his post revealed why he didn't approach the crush all along, after being queried by the crush for not reaching out to her

Uti closed his thread by saying only one who is well fed goes into a relationship because he is not sure what the end goal of the relationship would be

Former Big Brother Africa star, Uti Nwachukwu, in a post from his Insta-story, has revealed the details of a discussion he had with a lady he had a massive crush on.

The TV show host wrote at the tail end of his thread that despite the discussion he had with the lady and both of them sharing a mutual affection towards each other, the conversation ended up in him getting billed by the lady for money.

“Na Billing End Am”: Uti Nwachukwu gives reasons why he doesn't talk to his crushes online Photo credit:@utinwachukwu

Source: Instagram

He further even gave an excuse for the lady billing him saying, the country is tough on everyone and that it was only a person who is well fed that gets into a relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uti also in the series of posts gave reasons why he doesn't approach his crushes online because some people might take advantage of it and use it to chase clout.

See the Insta-thread below;

Reactions by Nigerians trail post

@ismikeberry

"Love is expensive only in Nigeria "

@rukkie_notsandaa

"Things that never happened.. you remembered every word that was said during conversation ok o"

@always__wicked

"Once you talk to a lady you owe her money already cause the billing Dey her head "

@marybakes_ph_lagos

"Them don turn relationship to fund raisins if you don’t drop money they won’t act normal "

@shugah_orma

"Abeg e be like say na English I no understand ooo... biko where is the billing I dey read up and down since and still no understand. Please help!!!"

@fatee_oyiza

"But why are y’all assuming is a “she”? he didn’t specify the gender now"

"Money the new threat now is, Nigerians wouldn’t have listened to Jesus If he came at this time": Uti Nwachukwu

Legit.Ng recalls that some months back ace TV presenter, Uti Nwachukwu, took to his social media pages to serve some spiritual tips to the excitement of his fans.

The actor wrote on his Twitter page, saying money is the new threat and the love of money in the modern-day.

Uti had written on his page that even if Jesus Christ had come in this time and age no one would have listened to him because he wasn't wealthy.

Source: Legit.ng