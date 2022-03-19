At last, Nigerians get to see the new queen of Iwoland, Princess Firdauz Abdullahi, who hails from Kano state

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Saturday, March 19, confirmed Prince Firdauz's identity to newsmen

The new bride is said to be a niece to the current emir of the northern state, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, on Saturday, March 19, unveiled the identity of his newly married queen, Princess Firdauz Abdullahi.

The Nation reports that Oba Akanbi confirmed the identity of his new bride, Princess Firdauz, in a message on Saturday.

Photos of Firdauz are online (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

Vanguard has it that the Kano princess was seen with the current Emir of the state, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

I’m greater than Ogun, Obatala, Awolowo, Oduduwa: Oluwo of Iwo makes bold statement

Meanwhile, Oba Akanbi had given reasons why was a better person than all his progenitors. He made this known in an Instagram post that had some photos that displayed his sartorial elegance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is a big failure if I am not better

The elegant monarch said that if he is not better as one of their offspring, then all the 'incoming generation' including him are failures.

He went ahead to disclose that the dream of every father is for their children to be greater than them. A part of his Instagram post read:

"I am greater than all the names mentioned above and that's why my Children as well must be Greater than me!!!"

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

oluwatoyinkudiratolatunbosun said:

"Yes o...K’ade o pe lori oo."

official_horlar_promise_8 said:

"Kemi ola o gun o Baaami."

akintaro_dahood said:

"Telu Akoko, ride on Kabiesi."

layinka__ said:

"Well said Kabiesi sir. You'll live long on the throne of your forefathers. Kabiesi ooo."

the_shukrah said:

"May your reign be long on the throne of your forefather."

Africans are to blame for slavery

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwo spoke about slavery and who is to blame for the human dehumanization in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng