It is a moment of celebration for Oba Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo as he and his queen Firdaus welcomed a new baby

The excited Yoruba monarch took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his followers

Many netizens have since taken to social media to congratulate and pray for the king and his household

Popular Yoruba monarch Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo land and his beautiful wife Firdaus have welcomed their first child together.

Oluwo, in a post via his Instagram page, expressed his sincere gratitude to God as he shared the good news with his followers.

Oluwo of Iwo expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @emperortelu1

Sharing a stunning photo of the new mother, the king wrote:

“Olodumare Oseun!! I thank God Almighty for a blessing beautiful child through my beautiful Queen…hip hip hip hurray..I’m blessed.”

See his post below:

Netizens congratulate Oluwo of Iwo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

bukkyojomu:

"If this pikin wan become oba in future hope yoruba people won't say is hausa."

lukamwanret:

"Congratulations."

rosythrone:

"Congratulations to her. Celebration will be for us all, that thing we want God to do, will surely come to pass ."

chef_ivyjones1:

"Congratulations! More blessings."

adornedbycheedah:

"kids wey u no dey take care of .about 5 wives don divorce you but u no dey take care of the kids they had for you."

savethbabie:

"All this kings and bagging fine ladies ehn."

blackdepressionforum:

"I believe this is his 10th child in total. I pray for good health for mother and child."

grade_1_okrika_bag_shoes:

"Congratulations to the couple."

everythinginteriordecorng:

"What of your first son? Smh."

issa_nikola:

"Remember that young lady from Canada had a baby for him and he treated her like dung."

Olori Chanel Chin speaks on failed marriage with monarch

Olori Chanel Chin caused a stir after her revelation about the Oluwo of Iwo and all the things she went through during their 5 years of marriage.

5 months after they went their separate ways, Olori Chanel who was quiet after the reports broke out with allegations that the king caught her in bed with another man, spoke out for the first time.

In an interview with Asabe Afrika, Olori revealed that contrary to the reports, the monarch was the one, who cheated on her and not the other way round.

Source: Legit.ng