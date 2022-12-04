Fuji musician Taye Currency is a proud dad following his daughter's graduation from the University of Salford in the UK

The entertainer could not contain his joy as he shared photos and videos from the event

Announcing that his daughter bagged her Master's degree, congratulatory messages have poured in for Taye Currency

Fuji musician Taye Currency could not hide his pride and excitement after is daughter Aisha bagged a master's degree from the University of Salford in England.

Sharing a video of the moment the young lady was called on stage to receive her diploma, the singer gushed over his daughter.

Taye Currency shares photos as his daughter bags master's degree

Source: Instagram

Currency congratulated Aisha and revealed that she finished from the School of Art Media and Creative technology with distinction.

"Congratulations on your Graduation my darling Daughter ADEBISI AISHAT ADUNIADE. I’m so proud of you my Distinction baby ❤️More Success to come my Dear ❤️.(Winter Graduation 2022-Salford School of Art Media & Creative Technology. @salforduni )"

Watch Aisha's video below:

In another post, Currency shared photos of his dear daughter as he thanked people for their celebratory messages and wishes.

"Big thanks to everyone that Congratulated my Baby ADUNNI AISHAT #currencyqueen #masterdegree #muchlove ❤️❤️ @salforduni"

Nigerians celebrate with Taye Currency

kiitanbukola:

"Congrats my darling gal ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

boyebest:

"Congratulations once again sir …more wins."

officialpasuma:

"Congratulations to my darling daughter ❤️ ❤️❤️"

bukyom1712_my_favourite:

"Congratulations to daddy's duplicate. More wins ❤️"

officialceremony_ode:

"Congratulations oo adunniade the sky is your starting point ' currency queen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

olu_shitta:

"Congratulations Aisha go girl you smash it."

yeyetoyintomato:

"Congratulations to u my dear Taiye. Wa jere won ooo❤️❤️❤️"

smallmasterlion001:

"God bless you baba Honorable tiwa you still carry culture for head ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng