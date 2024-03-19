A Nigerian lady has shared a video reveal how men should react whenever a woman whom they love touches them

Using her husband to buttress her point, she displayed the goosebumps that appeared on his body after she touched him

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who prayed for God to bless them with good partners

A Nigerian woman who got married to a physically challenged lover has revealed the extent of his love for her.

The woman identified as @madamoyinandfamily on TikTok reiterated that a man is meant to have goosebumps when touched by his partner.

Woman displays goosebumps on husband's body Photo credit: @madammoyinandfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows husband’s goosebumps after touching him

In the video trending on TikTok, she disclosed that whenever she touches her husband, he gets goose bumps.

She did a practical example and showcased the goosebumps that appeared on her husband's body.

She said:

“Women, if you touch your husband and he doesn't have goosebumps, it means you don't have his key.”

Reactions as woman displays husband's goosebumps

Massive reactions trailed the viral video with many commended their loving relationship with each other.

Prophet Dubem said:

“Please you people should mind your comments about her husband. for goodness sake he's a man and his wife is proud of him. may the love continue to grow. You're blessed my dear.”

@owolabi Samuel said:

“Let your husband stand up first, I wan check something.”

Dinma said:

“Enjoy alone dear no nobody dey drag am with u.”

ljeoma said:

“Husband Dey na u Dey find odogwu.”

Alejandro desperado reacted:

“Never get feel down because of the bad comments. I pray God strengthens you both. inshallah.”

Her reacted:

“Beautiful couple.”

@chibaby said:

“Why are you people so pained and bittered she obviously love the guy.”

Dollar in Prints reacted:

“May God grant you guys a happy ending.”

Joseh _apparel said:

“Beautiful couple.”

TEESTEEDO reacted:

“God will continue to bless ur home.”

BIG DAVO said:

“MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS UR UNION.”

Destiny said:

“I pray God bless u guys more to change the couch.”

Source: Legit.ng