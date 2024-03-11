"Honeymoon filled with Holy Ghost: Moses Bliss' new video leaves fans gushing
- Moses Bliss recently shared a heartwarming video of him vibing to his new song titled 'We Prevail
- The popular gospel singer disclosed that God gave him the song when he was faced with an impossible situation
- However, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the location where Moses Bliss made the video, claiming the singer was on honeymoon with his wife
Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has left many of his fans and followers talking after he shared a new video a few days after his celebrity-studded wedding in Accra, Ghana.
The gospel singer, who made headlines after sharing pictures of over ten clerics praying for him and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, recently posted a video of him vibing to his newest single titled 'We Prevail' featuring Neeja.
In a caption, Moses revealed he received the inspiration for the song when he was faced with an impossible situation.
He wrote in his caption:
"This song The Lord gave me this song at a time when I was facing an impossible situation and ever since it builds our faith."
Watch the video Moses Bliss shared below:
Fans react to Moses Bliss' video
Many who watched the video claimed the gospel singer was on honeymoon in the Maldives with his wife as they took to his comment section to tease him.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
_charles.reeves_:
"Tell us you're in the Maldives without telling us You're in the Maldives."
ajebodcomedian':
"Baba, You release song from Honey Moon location..You are indeed “FEARLESS”.
minky_realty:
"It’s Maldives baby."
indylicious92:
"honeymoon be holy ghost filled."
ivy_nimoh:
"I saw the other feet....who else?"
mazeli67:
"Marie is behind video ... great."
inchristwives:
"Make our wife no fall inside water oo Love a supportive Christian wife."
ritalicious_diva:
"It’s honeymoon o’clock baby."
vonny_km7:
"Maldives honeymoon."
Moses Bliss' wife adds new name to bio
In another report via Legit.ng, Marie Wiseborn changed her name on her social media pages after her white wedding.
A look at her official Instagram page showed she had included the name 'Marie Bliss' on her bio.
"Congratulations Mrs Bliss, we cover your home with the Blood of Jesus," a fan prayed.
