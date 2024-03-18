A lady has shared a video from the big party hosted for her boyfriend after his release from the kidnapper's den

Her boyfriend spent two days in captivity and was released after paying N75 million to the kidnappers

Wads of cash flew in the air as her man and friends celebrated his return from the land of the unknown

A Nigerian lady has joined a host of others to celebrate the return of her boyfriend who was kidnapped by unknown hoodlums.

A video shared via TikTok by @machala940 showed the big celebration ongoing at her boyfriend’s house following his release.

Girl celebrates as boyfriend who was kidnapped returns Photo credit: @machala940/TikTok.

Party kicks off as kidnap victim returns

The party had lots of big money spenders in attendance and they sprayed money on her boyfriend in celebration of his release from the kidnapper’s den.

According to the lady, her man had spent two days in the kidnapper’s den and was only released after paying N75 million ransom.

The video was captioned:

“My man was kidnapped, we’re all celebrating his return after spending 2 days there they also took 75m from him. Thank God for his life.”

Reactions as kidnap victim celebrates his release

Netizens found their elaborate celebration uncalled for claiming that it would attract more kidnappers.

@itsofficial_sommy said:

“The kidnappers are watching you guys and they are getting all the information they want. Since this is the only way to thank God for life. In your definition though.”

@parker_ojugo reacted:

“This video is liked by new set of kidnapers and many more per say una no dey learn lesson.”

@_adesolaa said:

“Be like dem go kidnap am again.”

@queen.sofiat said:

“Advertise him very well o..other kid.nappers are taking note.”

@adenims_stitches said:

“Are you sure he won't go there again?”

@tradewitstyle reacted:

“Wisdom profits a man more than silver an gold.. Hmmmm!”

@mheenarh_ said:

“Other k!dnappers taking note now, Shebi your man get 75 million. lyawo ofo.”

@tkinzystar reacted:

“This is exactly why he was kidnapped and you're here posting it again. One kidnapper go don like this post like this.”

Couple kidnapped and killed days before wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that unknown gunmen reportedly killed a couple who were travelling home for their traditional wedding in Imo state.

The Cable reported that the couple, identified as Ezemezie Ifechukwu Martins and Mba Ifeoma Gloria, were said to have been killed on Tuesday night, January 10, at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato north LGA of the state.

