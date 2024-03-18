Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has opened up on his love and admiration for Wizkid for the umpteenth time

The socialite took to Instagram to share how back his feelings for Wizkid go and how he told his boyfriend about it

Bobrisky’s continued declaration of love for Wizkid drew a series of hilarious comments from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is back in the news over his feelings for Wizkid.

The socialite recently dedicated a post on social media to speak on his feelings for the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer.

Bobrisky opens up on his feelings for Wizkid. Photos: @bobrisky222, @wizkidayo

Bobrisky’s love for Wizkid is not new and the crossdresser has been known to speak about it as far back as 2016.

However, in a more recent post, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to share how his boyfriend asked who he would have been with apart from him. To that, the crossdresser readily replied that it was Wizkid.

Not stopping there, the public figure took to the caption of the post to elaborate. According to the crossdresser, he has loved Wizkid since his days at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In the caption of the now-deleted post Bobrisky wrote:

“I'm not crushing on Wizkid because of money naaaa baby girl is rich asf too, but he has been my crush way back in the university of lagos days. His last trip to Nigeria Baba was in EKO hotel signature like three rooms away from me but baddie wasn't freak cos l'm not desperate lol. That's what happen u are making ur own money.”

See a screenshot of Bob’s post below:

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s love for Wizkid

Bobrisky’s declaration of love for Wizkid triggered reactions from Nigerians online. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Wellsfargo.002:

“This boy head no just correct .”

Adzzel_trends:

“University days? Haaaaaaaaaaa Bob zukwanu Ike.”

Iam_juliete:

“Bobrisky knows how to get people talking.”

Big___raj:

“God Abeg oooooooooooooooo pls not my wizkid shanu wa.”

miz_loriita:

“Leave our Popsy abeg.”

___omololasilver___:

“Crusher ni.. Abeg! Abeg!! Abeg!!!”

emjay_toh_pretty:

“Wizkid pls run ‍♀️ o.”

Danny_kleint:

“Senior Man don talk oooo .”

