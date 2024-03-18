An alleged WhatsApp conversation between former lovers Lord Lamba and Queen Mercy Atang has leaked online

In the viral chat, the skit maker demanded custody of his daughter, claiming the reality star has refused to grant him access

Lord Lamba, in the alleged chat, also disclosed how Queen got engaged barely a month after their relationship hit the rocks

The ongoing drama between Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang, has continued to trend as a leaked chat between the former lovers recently emerged online.

Details about Lord Lamba and Queen's alleged chat

In the viral chat, Lord Lamba disclosed how Queen blocked him on social media platforms and refused to grant him access to his daughter.

Lamba further accused Queen of cheating on him while they were still dating. Recall that the BBNaija star got married to her man, Deji David Oyekanmi, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

"You got engaged a month after we had issues, that means I have been the one dating myself," he wrote in part.

In another message, Lamba, who described Queen as a manipulator, vowed to go through legal means to access his daughter.

In response to Lamba's message, Queen directed him to contact her lawyers.

See a screenshot of the alleged chat between Lord Lamba and Queen below:

What to know about drama between Queen and Lord Lamba

BBNaija's Queen narrates how she met her husband David

People react to alleged chat between Lord Lamba and Queen

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens claimed the chat was fake. Read them below:

effedeborah:

"What kind of f@ke chat is this?"

duchess_faith_:

"From one night stand to dating real definition of spiritual husband."

oghenerie_jnr:

"Who else THINKS this CHAT is FAKE."

mizviv_hairs:

"This information doesn’t concern us, your boyfriend is not your husband."

official_wendy__:

"This is a cooked story,believe it at your own risk…Lamba my brother,I thought you told VDM,that you guys were just neighbors eeehn baby."

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

