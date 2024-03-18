Global site navigation

Local editions

Lord Lamba’s Alleged WhatsApp Chat With BBN Queen Leaks: “You Got Engaged a Month After Our Issues”
Celebrities

Lord Lamba’s Alleged WhatsApp Chat With BBN Queen Leaks: “You Got Engaged a Month After Our Issues”

by  Olumide Alake
  • An alleged WhatsApp conversation between former lovers Lord Lamba and Queen Mercy Atang has leaked online
  • In the viral chat, the skit maker demanded custody of his daughter, claiming the reality star has refused to grant him access
  • Lord Lamba, in the alleged chat, also disclosed how Queen got engaged barely a month after their relationship hit the rocks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The ongoing drama between Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang, has continued to trend as a leaked chat between the former lovers recently emerged online.

Lord Lamba's WhatApp conversation with BBNaija's Queen.
Lord Lamba (L) has a daughter with Queen (R), who recently got married to another man. Credit: @lordlamba @queenmercyatang
Source: Instagram

Details about Lord Lamba and Queen's alleged chat

In the viral chat, Lord Lamba disclosed how Queen blocked him on social media platforms and refused to grant him access to his daughter.

Lamba further accused Queen of cheating on him while they were still dating. Recall that the BBNaija star got married to her man, Deji David Oyekanmi, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Read also

Drama as Kizz Daniel goes to war against female fans trolling his wife: "We are poor abeg"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"You got engaged a month after we had issues, that means I have been the one dating myself," he wrote in part.

In another message, Lamba, who described Queen as a manipulator, vowed to go through legal means to access his daughter.

In response to Lamba's message, Queen directed him to contact her lawyers.

See a screenshot of the alleged chat between Lord Lamba and Queen below:

What to know about drama between Queen and Lord Lamba

BBNaija's Queen narrates how she met her husband David

People react to alleged chat between Lord Lamba and Queen

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens claimed the chat was fake. Read them below:

Read also

"Hope women who support her extend it to real life": BBNaija's Veezee reacts to Queen's marriage

effedeborah:

"What kind of f@ke chat is this?"

duchess_faith_:

"From one night stand to dating real definition of spiritual husband."

oghenerie_jnr:

"Who else THINKS this CHAT is FAKE."

mizviv_hairs:

"This information doesn’t concern us, your boyfriend is not your husband."

official_wendy__:

"This is a cooked story,believe it at your own risk…Lamba my brother,I thought you told VDM,that you guys were just neighbors eeehn baby."

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel