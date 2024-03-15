A moving video of late actor Sisi Quadri's father appreciating those who stood by him following his son's death has emerged online

In the viral video, Sisi Quadri's father thanked president Bola Tinubu alongside other prominent figures in the country

A clip showing the moment the late actor's dad broke down in tears while wishing he was the one who died has left people emotional

The death of popular Yoruba actor Quadri Oyebanji aka Sisi Quadri, famous for his feminine character and use of abusive language in movies, has continued to trend as a video of his father appreciating those who stood by him recently emerged online.

In the trending video, Sisi Quadri's father, who was surrounded by family and friends, appreciated president Bola Tinubu, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oluwo of Iwo Land, among others who contacted him in one way or another during the actor's burial.

Netizens compare Sisi Quadri's father to Mohbad's dad. Credit: @sisiquadri

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the video, the late actor's dad couldn't hold back the emotion as he broke down in tears while wishing he was the one who died.

Watch the video of Sisi Quadri's father appreciating those who stood by him

Netizens react to Sisi Quadri's dad's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens compared Sisi Quadri's dad to the father of late singer Mohbad, Joseph Aloba. Read some of their comments below:

oliviablake2023:

"Na papa be this not that mohbads dad, wearing Gucci using design glasses when his son died na person papa be this wey cry for camera you know pain is different."

ekime231:

|Thus is how a mourning father should act ,no be Mohbad papa wey use him son death turn warlord,dey fight him children plus son widow ,dey support him son enemies and oppressors and superstar."

modivathriftstore:

"So heartbreaking No parent deserves to bvry their child So sorry grandpa, he lost his wife same month last year. God pls console him it’s well sir."

moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Mohbad’s dad can’t relate sha."

Sisi Quadri loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sisi Quadri, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart.

The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

