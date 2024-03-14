A woman has sent social media users into a frenzy as she showed off her fine husband with pride

She shared a video of him seated with a vow to serve God with him but his handsome was what caught women's attention

Despite being fully aware that he is married, many ladies drooled over him and commended his good looks

A married woman, @mrs.hamdan, has set the internet on fire with a video of her husband.

@mrs.hamdan tagged her husband on TikTok, affirming that they would serve God till his kingdom comes.

She showed off her husband online. Photo Credit: @mrs.hamdan

"Me and you will serve the LORD till His Kingdom comes #christiancouple #myhusband @Mr. Hamdan" she wrote.

She shared an unaware clip of her fine husband looking in a different direction and had newly-wedded singer Moses Bliss' song For Life playing in the background.

Many ladies gushed over her husband's handsomeness.

Watch the video below:

@mrs.hamdan's husband got ladies gushing

Ayo said:

"I go dey fear to let this man waka for town alone o."

@Ndifreke Thomas said:

"People the marry o.

"God abeg na make my own follow fine."

awellmelody said:

"This one no be human being oh na papi water chia u too fine joor kia."

funmilayookonlawo said:

"Abeg can u borrow me ur husband for like a year just asking for a friend cuz bad belle people go think say na me wan borrow am."

leemerhblack said:

"Wow u look handsome your wife will be luck to have u but all the handsome men too like woman."

user7360466076927 said:

"Am I the only one that don't find people like him attractive this kind of guys don't move me even an inch."

E-bere said:

"Omor if my husband no fine like this I no marry jezzzz he is so cute."

blessy said:

"Omo if I date or marry someone like him, I have to follow him everywhere if not heart attack will just kill me at home."

Source: Legit.ng