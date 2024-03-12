DJ Cuppy has shared her opinion with her fans about taking revenge against people anytime they offend her

In one of her tweets on X, she noted that there was no need for revenge because God would spin the situation around later on

Her post was greeted with mixed reactions from her fans as some agreed with her while others insisted that revenge is the way forward

Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, has shared her view with some of her fans on X about taking revenge for every negative action.

The disc jockey who bagged a master degree from Oxford University noted that life should not always be about revenge.

She explained that it was good to watch how God would spin the situation around against the enemy at the right time.

DJ Cuppy talks about revenge. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy says God will fight always

Mentioning further, the DJ who reached out to her former admirer noted that God would always come through at every single time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of her fans used her failed relationship to taunt her by saying she should stop waiting on God for revenge but she should take the law into her own hands.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to he post

Netizens have reacted to eh post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@zxxviii:

"Choosing peace over retaliation. Letting go brings peace! Embrace peace!"

@realestoss:

"Naso dem tey collect all ur suitors, if u like dey wait for God to spin block for u, nor take actions."

@sweet_alexis82:

"Ofcourse, the universe has a way of doing that."

@godsplan000009:

"No go find one man marry. Dey there dey age."

@campusblaze:

"Yes definitely revenge will only bring regrets."

@emichinonye:

"What goes around comes around."

@ikechukubigname:

"Na why that your ex still Dey use you play be this."

@jayboy_04:

"I go revenge."

@pelz456:

"Karma is real so no need for revenge."

@sammie21011:

"Most time no leave all to the most high to handle , Target the wereyy mouth give am upper cut danu danu , most high will understand."

DJ Cuppy unveils plans

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had stated that she was ready to achieve a great feat in 2024.

She mentioned that she was hitting the gym for workouts and compared her plan for her failed relationships.

According to her, she would give workout the same number of opportunities she gave to her former lovers in the past year

Source: Legit.ng