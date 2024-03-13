“Traditionally Married”: BBN Queen Atang Gushes Over New Title, Shares First Video From Wedding
- BBNaija's Queen Atang is so happy to be married to her lover after the controversies that surrounded her engagement
- In a video sighted online, she introduced her husband to her family and elders prayed for her and her new family
- The second video captured the time that she was celebrating her new status as a married woman as she introduced herself
The first video of BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang and her lover, King David, has been sighted on social media. The reality show star was happy to have done the first part of the ceremony that would officially make her a married woman.
Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had shown off her traditional wedding dress and accessories to pepper naysayers.
In the recording, the reality star celebrated her new title as she asked her fans to meet the latest Mrs. She also said she was traditionally married to her man and she called her husband's name in full.
"We had the most beautiful ceremony": Congratulations pour in as Omoni Oboli's son weds Oyinbo lover
Elders pray for Queen and husband
In the video, she introduced her man to the elders of her family and they showered prayers on them.
One of the elders noted that Queen's husband was from a Godly family so they would not hesitate to allow him to take her away.
Queen's husband gushes over her
In the second video, King David said that he was traditionally married to the woman of his dreams. He added that she was a beautiful lady as they both shared a warm kiss.
Recall that BBNaija's Queen had broken the internet with news of her engagement. Many thought she was getting married to father of her baby but were surprised when she unveiled her lovers face.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the video
Netizens have reacted to the video of the traditional marriage of Queen and her lover. Here are some of the comments below:
@ddseventmanagers:
"Congratulations."
@its.bles.sing:
"Awwww I'm so happy for you Queen."
@symply_sharon1:
"Gather here if you’re happy for queen."
@kiarra_sara:
"This marriage will last in Jesus name Amen."
@nattyifechuwku:
"May you experience pure bliss in this union."
@esua.iquo:
"Ladies, always remember that you are someone's prayer point."
@properties_by_susan:
"She has a family and knows the importance of family. God bless this solid man abundantly."
@bes_t3:
"My language de sweet me fr body."
@call_me_akwaugo:
"Intentional man see how he held her, congratulations."
BBNaija'a Queen travels for wedding
Legit.ng had reported that Queen Atang was set to hold her traditional wedding to David Oyekanmi.
She was on a flight with her one-year-old daughter as they journeyed for the ceremony. Some of her family members were also with her on their way to Akwa Ibom.
His husband-to-be was also seen in the video going with her.
