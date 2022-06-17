Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has shown that he is serious about taking Africa to America with his WRBLO US tour

The music star who has already kicked off his tour represented the Osun Osogbo grove at his show in the US

A replica was made of one of the Osogbo grove huts on the stage of his show in the US and Nigerians have reacted online

Popular Nigerian singer, Davio, recently kept true to his word of representing Africa in America with his music tour.

Just recently, the Assurance crooner performed on stage in the US for his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour and he represented his state, Osun.

Taking to his official Instagram page, videos were posted on the singer’s story showing a replica of the Osun Osogbo Grove on stage in New York.

Davido represents Osun on stage in US with replica of Osun Osogbo grove. Photos: @davido

The singer posted the original photo of the Osun Grove online then the remake of it that was done in faraway America.

See the video below:

See other videos of US fans enjoying Davido’s performance below:

Nigerians react to viral videos of replica of Osun Grove at Davido’s show in New York

Davido proudly representing Nigeria and Osun state in America was met with a series of interesting reactions on social media. Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

Bavo41:

“Awa Omo Osun ……..Show yourself if you’re from Osun (osogbo Lawa) .”

Classic_vendor1:

“Am proud to be from Osun ✅❤️.”

Djtiv0:

“The bass guitar man ❤️.”

Reims_wrld:

“Only the king does this ❤️®️.”

Litvybez13:

“Always Introducing African culture to the world ❤️.”

Fridaymichael979:

“The baddest .”

17_morals:

“Baddest .”

Dieu_donneh:

“AS IT SHOULD BE.”

Nice one.

I'm bringing the whole of Africa to America: Davido tells Trevor Noah

Davido got social media buzzing when a snippet of his interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made it to the internet.

In the video, Davido expressed his desire to bring the whole of Africa's culture, vibe, food, and lifestyle along with him to his upcoming We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the US.

According to him:

"With the tour I want to say this, ok with the tour we rise by lifting others it's basically me not only bringing myself to America but also bringing everything else. African food African fashion."

