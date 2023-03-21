Popular nightlife promoter Yhem Lee and probably his friends spent millions in the club, and he took to social media to show off

Yhemo Lee also showed off his expensive ensemble for the night as well as bottles of the different alcohols they consumed

While fans of the nightlife promoter hailed him, other netizens questioned where he gets his money from

Popular nightlife promoter and actor Yhemo Lee has sparked reactions on social media with the receipt of his recent club outing.

First, Yhemo Lee showed off his expensive outfit and accessories to the outing, followed by the several empty bottles he and his crew spent N40m on.

Yhemo Lee shares the receipt of drinks in he got in the club. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

The nightlife promoter also showed off his car and gave a sneak peek of one of his moments grooving in the club.

Netizens couldn't help but wonder why Yhemo Lee and his crew would spend millions on alcohol.

The caption of his post read:

"Me vs Me #Nightlife #bayrocklifestyle."

See the post below:

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's post

korty_eo:

"I don’t even care about the 5m bottles. Coca-Cola for 1500?! Club na scam."

doris_eneje:

"Boy!!! Now that hard but you make it look easy."

slim_.88:

"Wetin una dey do for night.. Wetin."

favourite__xoxo:

"I still don’t get why people post receipt online? Nawa! Pls don’t come for me oo."

young_frosh:

"Brr be showing off receipt as if he’s the one paid for everything…… too much talk no dey full basket."

sholyzofficial_:

"You could use the money and made mama proud ‍♂️ even if you have made her proud before you could still made her proud again you just made a huge financial mistake."

0luwashinayomiiii:

"Money For Alcohol Don Dey Buy House oo"

millieexpress:

"Noting like saving for rainy season for yhemo lee side."

olathecreator_:

"Agba baller !"

Carter Efe drags Yhemo Lee for looking down on skit makers

Carter Efe finally proved that there is a lot of money in skit-making and comedy in Nigeria.

In a video that went viral, Efe called out actor Yhemo Lee for saying in an interview that he makes in one night what skit makers make with several videos.

The angry singer asked why the actor was talking down on him and his colleagues and asked if Yhemo Lee was a thief who works at night.

