The international clout that the Nigerian music genre currently possesses is one that even hip-hop would be jealous of

Afrobeat has now become such a household thing globally that an Indian lady who doesn't live in Nigeria now sings using the genre

Kanika Kapoor is an Indian music star who recently dropped her debut Afrobeat song featuring Nigerian artist Ria Sean

Legit.ng recently got to speak to Kanika Kapoor and her media team about her foray into Afrobeats and why

Afrobeats is the new Orange and black - Some have called it the ninth wonder of the world, but we don't think it is. But we agree that it is currently the biggest music rave in the world.

The pertinent evidence of the influence Afrobeats carry now can be seen in the fact that even though it is far away in India, it is now one of the things.

Indian music star Kanika Kapoor speaks to Legit.ng about delving into Afrobeat. Photo credit: @kanika4kapoor

Indian singer and global superstar Kanika Kapoor recently made a foray into the Nigerian music genre as she officially dropped her Afrobeats debut song.

Kanika featured fast-rising Nigerian singer Ria Sean on the new track, Koka.

The song is fast becoming a major hit, garnering massive streams in India like never before.

Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons recently spoke to Kanika Kapoor and her team about her foray into Afrobeats.

Koka is a testament of Kanika's ability

Kanika Kapoor is by no means a small player in the music business who has been around since 2012 and has gone on to deliver several hits.

She is a hugely popular Indian but, to a large extent, an unknown quantity in Nigeria and within the Afrobeat market. However, as her Nigerian media aide said during an interview, Kanika's ability to fuse her Punjabi music background into Afrobeat is a testament to her musical prowess.

Josh spoke a bit about Kanika's foray into Afrobeat and his thoughts.

"She has a beautiful voice that I believe is attention-grabbing and knows how to blend it with Afrobeats. At first when I listened to “Koka” I thought to myself that it was a masterpiece filled with Naija vibes and an excellent fusion of Afrobeats and Indian Punjabi sounds which came out so excellent."

During a brief chat with Legit.ng Kanika touched on her interest in Afrobeats and what it was like working with Ria Sean.

She said:

"You might not know it but Afrobeats is huge in Indian. It has a massive following especially since after Rema and Burna Boy's success their. Calm Down was a 15x platinum sales. But beyond the commercial success and massive following the music itself, the culture I love it. You can't listen to a proper Afrobeat song and not be happy."

Kanika talks about working with Ria

The Indian pop singer also spoke about working with the young fast rising Afrobeats singer, Ria Sean who she featured on the track Koka.

"Ria is a very talented young woman who I believe is set to be a leader within the Afrobeat genre for years to come. I enjoyed every second spent working with her."

The Fusion of Afrobeats and Punjabi

As she returns to the spotlight, Koka is Kanika's first song in a while. This track helps to reaffirm her position as a boundary-pushing artist charting the course into an unknown terrain, and she hasn't done badly.

Legit.ng also spoke to Kehinde, one of Kanika's media aides and the brains behind the Koka; she had this to say about the project:

"Kanika Kapoor's musical journey continues to evolve, showcasing not only her vocal prowess but also her entrepreneurial spirit with the launch of Bajao Records. Koka a testament to her ability to transcend genres and captivate audiences worldwide."

