Nigerian international artist Burna Boy revealed that the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was a unique source of creative inspiration for him

In an interview with BBC Radio 1XTRA, Burna disclosed that he had an upcoming project with Moose Wala before his tragic passing

The Last Last crooner further implied that Sidhu's art was outstanding and made him irreplaceable in the world of music

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has said that the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was one of his creative inspirations whenever he felt "musically exhausted.

Burna Boy revealed that he had an upcoming joint project with the late rapper Moose Wala before his assassination in May 2022.

Burna Boy continues to mourn Indian rap legend Sidhu Moose Wala Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

He said he learned about Moose Wala's songs from his admirers and was immediately drawn to the rapper's distinct sound.

Wala's music, he said, motivated him to explore his own sound and push the boundaries of his music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"He made me want to be a better artist," Burna Boy said.

The self-acclaimed African giant added that listening to the late Indian always gave him a fresh angle to explore whenever he experienced creative exhaustion.

"I felt like I've already spoken about everything. I already said everything [in songs]. But Sidhu brought another angle to my musicality. He is a legend. The legend of Punjab. There will never be another one."

See the video below

Burna Boy sparks reactions on having mentees in the music business

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Burna Boy once again captured the attention of netizens with one of his controversial, witty quotes.

The Last Last hit maker, amongst many things, is known to sporadically share his logical beliefs on life and humanity.

In a recent social media post, Burna delved into the topic of having proteges in the music industry and the betrayal that comes with it.

Burna Boy and Tems set to attend MetGala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng published a report stating that Afrobeats stars Burna and Tems were set to make history as the first Nigerian artists to grace the famous MetGala in New York.

We also reported that renowned Afro-soul singer Tiwa Savage would be at the event.

However, she would be there as a performing artist while Burna Boy and Tems were guests.

Source: Legit.ng