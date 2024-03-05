A video of Burna Boy joking about pulling an 'Omah Lay' on a male fan at his show is trending online

Burna Boy made the funny remark after he and the male fan locked eyes at the show, which appeared to make the singer unsettled

The Nigerian singer advised the male fan to smile, and the video has stirred reactions online

Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is trending online over a funny statement to a male fan at his recent show.

In a viral video, the City Boy crooner, who appeared unsettled with how a male fan was staring at him, asked if he had pulled an 'Omah Lay' on his girlfriend during his performance.

Burna Boy told a male fan he could pull an "Omah Lay" on his girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy gives man two options

In another clip, Burna Boy urged the male fan to smile, or he wouldn’t hesitate to pull a steamy dance move with his girlfriend right before his eyes if he maintained the awkward look.

"So tell me why this man has been looking at me throughout the whole show, did I pull an Omah Lay on your girl cause I can, so start smiling more before you lose am," Burna Boy said.

Watch the viral video of Burna Boy warning a male fan at his show below:

Recall that singer Omah Lay made headlines over his intense dance with a female fan on stage, which left her boyfriend heartbroken. This sparked a heated debate online as many criticised the singer and the lady.

Netizens react as Burna Boy warns man

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video from Burna Boy's show; see them below:

ini_cash:

“Cos I can” he is not lying."

hortties_bot:

"You can ooo, but two dead people will meet God at home."

trammani9:

"Just stay single lads, it ain’t safe out here."

oluwapeski:

"ODG dey always shadow, before he collect that guys babe still give am him ticket money back."

_shaunarh_:

"As e clear you now make your mind better dey oo."

Shallipopi avoids pulling an 'Omah Lay'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shallipopi appeared to have learned from the backlash that trailed Omah Lay's dance video with a female fan.

The Edo-born singer took all available precautions as he was seen querying a female fan before dancing with her.

"Is that your man?" the Nigerian singer could be heard asking.

Source: Legit.ng