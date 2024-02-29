A young man has gone viral on TikTok after meeting with the mother of popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr

He was sighted in a video with Ayra Starr’s mother who sang one of her daughter's hit songs, ‘Commas’

The viral video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who applauded the woman's beauty and humility

A young Nigerian man recently met with Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr's mother and his mood was lifted.

The man identified as @heisremzzz on TikTok was captured in the video with the dazzling woman who was all smiles.

Man meets Nigerian singer Ayra Starr Photo credit: @heisremzzz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man praises Ayra Starr's mother over humility

The duo happily sang to Ayra Starr’s new song ‘Commas’ word to word while smiling ear to ear.

While sharing the clip, the man gushed over the woman's humility and netizens in the comments agreed with his observation.

He captioned the video:

“She's so humble.”

Reactions as man meets Ayra Starr's mother

The video caused a buzz on TikTok and sparked numerous reactions from netizens.

While some were more intrigued by the woman's beauty and class, others spoke about her humility despite being a celebrity mum.

@thagrIsky said:

“Y'all cute.”

Anno said:

“Fine mummy.”

@clarissa commented:

"Humble mama love u."

marionscott64 reacted:

“How all of una dy ask where u see am as if she went missing.”

TRIPPLE P'S HAIR said:

“She's cute.”

Atimamaleng said:

“She's cute.”

Slim said:

“Where you see am?”

Rahma12 said:

“Are u ayra,s bro.”

@kebbsin54gmail.com1 said:

“So beautiful.”

@sukki reacted:

"Very true I've met her before. A humble soul. Wish to meet up again ma."

Watch the video below:

