Big Brother Naija star Tacha caught the attention of netizens with pictures from her recent beauty session

The reality TV star revealed that she underwent a Botox and Fillers procedure to enhance her facial structure

Fans and netizens weighed into the situation to figure out what made the radio host undergo such enhancement at such a young age

BBNaija star Anita Natacha Akide, better known Tacha recently came out openly about her use of cosmetic enhancement procedures, including Botox and fillers.

A video of the ex-Big Brother Naija contestant getting the cosmetic work done was posted to her Instagram feed.

BBNaija Tacha reveals she got Botox and fillers.

Source: Instagram

The doctor was seen injecting Tacha while she held a mirror up to her face to watch the procedures.

Sharing pictures from the cosmetic session, she wrote:

“Got Botox and Fillers Today! Y’all want a YouTube on THiS? Yay / NAY??”

See her post below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Tacha’s post

Some people who came across the post thought it was great that she was honest about her use of cosmetic improvements, while others deemed it unnecessary considering her age.

cookiebillz:

"Is it to get fore head or what is it for."

brandynation2:

"No be stretch mark ah dy see so ... Camera eh."

jane2rule:

"Please, don't do it. Your face won't be able to show emotions like sad, happy, etc. Abeg, no do am. You are beautiful."

dr_alwaysrozy:

"Too young for this dear."

iam_micole:

"If nah photo shoot nah them for edith the stretch mark....later unah go allow use hear something with stretch marks removal cream for advert."

angie_authentic:

"Your face will get strong Botox is not good for fresh faces like this I thought it’s for wrinkled ladies."

Tacha fires back at her critics

The Big Brother Naija star took a moment to address her critics recently.

Tacha joined the popular "of course" challenge, where she boldly claimed to be the most despised girl in Nigeria.

This came after the recent uproar she caused online after her face-off with Twitter's celebrated wife, Mummy Zee.

