Controversial Nigerian celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have once again made headlines over their relationship

The couple recently went live on TikTok to sing numerous songs to their fans and their videos went viral

The video raised mixed feelings among netizens with some of them warming up to the couple and others remembering to bash them

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have drawn the attention of fans for the umpteenth time over their relationship.

The controversial couple have continued to flaunt the love and affection they share despite getting bashed by netizens and this time wasn’t any different.

Video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin singing converts haters. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Yul and Judy went live on TikTok to sing to their fans. Snippets from their session made the rounds online and it showed the couple singing different songs from artists like Craig David, Toni Braxton, and more.

However, one thing that seemed to stand out from their videos was the fun the couple seemed to be having in each other’s company. See their singing videos below:

Fans react to Yul and Judy’s singing

The video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s karaoke session spread on social media and it raised mixed feelings from fans. While some of them appeared to appreciate the couple, others remembered to bash them.

Read some of the comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Pastors, comedians, backup singers…Hustle must pay! Baby meek don cost .”

getmorebytracy:

“Facebook no pay again dem don switch to TikTok .”

meetdejesus:

“When u marry ur best friend .”

mokya_scents:

“This is a clear case of 'when a man falls, he falls hard''.”

mr.agugua:

“Na una dey always say “Marry your best friend” but why una no like this two people .”

officialcorazon1:

“These people are genuinely in love with each other. They really enjoy each other's company. It's just that the circumstances surrounding their being together is difficult to understand and the situation is a bit messy. But these are two people that enjoy being together. Some married couples that don't have any baggage or controversy don't enjoy each others company like this!”

Mora_la_rari:

“So a pastor is singing worldly music .”

drips2hardjewelry_:

“I’m not a Judy fan at all but it’s glaring they enjoy each other company tbh.”

erdollars:

“No offence intended to you online in-laws o but looks to me like Yul got the one that matches his energy and craze..Maybe MAY was too put together,poshed and play less for YUL.”

Abiola.hd:

“I kinda find them entertaining .”

signatura_kmer:

“I left a relationship because my partner wasn't this playful and not emotionally, psychologically available . He was not my friend. There was no friendship. Compatibility is important. You can live with someone for 10 years and have kids but there’s still that emptiness. I am a very loving person and emotional attachment. If we are not on the same page I will leave because I marry for old age and not for present.”

