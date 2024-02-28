Olamide's signee Fireboy DML has announced he will drop a new album this year after dropping Playboy in 2022

The Peru crooner also revealed he would be venturing into the movie industry like his senior colleague Wizkid

Fireboy DML, in a clip, recounted how he turned down major contracts before he sealed a deal with YBNL

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, has stirred excitement among many of his fans and lovers with his major announcement.

Fireboy DML, recently interviewed on Billboard News, disclosed he would drop a new album this year, making it his fourth since joining Olamide's YBNL label in 2018.

Fireboy DML says he made the right decision to join Olamide's YBNL. Credit: @wizkidayo @fireboydml @olamide

So far, the youngster has three albums titled Playboy, released in 2022; Apollo, released in 2020; and Love, Tears and Goosebumps LTG, released in 2019.

Like Wizkid, Fireboy is going into acting

During the interview, the YBNL revealed he would also kick-start his acting career this year.

He said:

"I am also going into the movie industry, I am going into acting."

Watch video as Fireboy DML speaks about his new album and his plan to join the movie industry

Recall that Nigerian singer Wizkid made headlines last year after announcing he would be venturing into the movie industry.

Fireboy DML speaks on deal with YBNL

The Peru singer, who recently shared his reaction after making his first million, opened up on how he rejected many contract offers before eventually signing for Olamide's YBNL.

Although he refused to mention names of labels that approach, Fireboy DML said he felt joining YBNL was the right move for him.

Watch the video of Fireboy DML speaking about his deal with YBNL here.

Source: Legit.ng