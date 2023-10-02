Comedian Adesokan Emmanuel, known as Shank, has revealed himself online while talking to video creator BTS reality

Humour merchant Adesokan Emmanuel known as Shanks Comic, has caused a buzz online with what he said about himself in an interview.

He said he wasn't doing well in life before trying out comedy. At one stage, he had to go and learn Yahoo for six months.

Comedian Shanks reveals he didn't make up to $100 in Yahoo

The comedian was very frank about his confession. He revealed that even his attempt at Yahoo didn't pay him, and he had to quit.

He said all his effort while learning the ungodly act didn't fetch him up to $100. He had to rethink and make another career decision.

In his words:

"At that time, my life don spoil. I don dey drink like mad, do things. I comot in 2019, go straight to learn Yahoo. I no cash out N5, I no cash out $100 sef."

Reactions trail Shank's revelation about doing Yahoo

Netizens have reacted to the video where comedian Shank said he was into Yahoo before comedy. Some said he shouldn't have made such a statement public. See some of the reactions below:

@tycoon4:

"Una no dey ever learn pass six months shaa."

@lekin_zzy:

"Na lie the werey kuku Dey lie."

@nerdable_1:

"U for baff soap."

@cruisequeenaytd7:

"Yinmu 6 month nah beans ? Dey play."

@ayomibolaji:

"Yahoo go show you pepper."

@Femi_gbaro:

"People will just come online to say things that can implicate them (if we had a good govt). Naso OKEY bakassi sef go online dey talk say he sabi drug peddlers."

@__quetzal_:

"You come learn am again in 2020 and e don Dey pay."

@diplenti:

"Why everybody no dey learn pass 6 months ? .Iro ti ba tiyin je."

@chigozienwabunike:

"Efcc looking at him bombastic side eye."

@sco.pe_:

"Na same story all of Una get?? but you later cashout Benefit."

Okey Bakassi reveals entertainers are approached to carry illegal substance

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Okey Bakassi stated that some comedians are usually approached to do unlawful things to make money in the industry.

He said he tried to shy away from anything that would affect his happiness and peace of mind.

He added that he was approached to do the illegal business but did resist the pressure.

