Popular Twitter troll Daniel Regha is at it again; this time, he has questioned skit-marker Shank Comics for "living lavishly" after Shanks bought his first car

According to Regha, Shanks was too young to own such a luxurious. He also said the rate at which skit-makers get rich overnight was questionable

Twitter users didn't take this lightly with the unrepentant troll as they threatened to report his account if doesn't desist from passing such 'bitter' comments

Popular Twitter influencer Daniel Regna has again dropped his controversial comment, which has since caused stirs online.

The unrepentant Twitter troll has taken on popular skit-maker Adesokan Adedji Emmanuel, otherwise known as Shank Comics, for "spending" and "living lavishly".

Daniel Regha trolls Shank on new car: @DanielRegha @Obacruz @flows_automobiles

Source: Twitter

Shank announced on his social media pages that he got his first car, and Nigerians congratulated him for the feat.

Daniel, on the contrary, has an opposing view as he believes the 25-year-old skit-maker was "too young to own such a luxurious car".

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Daniel, the rate at which Shank and his fellow skit-makers get rich overnight was questionable, and that comic skit doesn't pay like the skit-makers make it seem.

He wrote: "Shank u are too young to own such a luxurious car; The rate at which u supposed comedians get rich overnight is questionable, comic skit doesn't pay as y'all make it seem & sensible people know how difficult it is to save or live lavish while earning an honest living. No offense."

Twitter users react

Even though many Twitter users agree with Daniel Regha on some of his comments on issues, he doesn't seem to be lucky this time around. Some users have even threatened to report his account to Twitter if he doesn't desist from making such comments. Check out some of their comments below:

Leyevictor

"Can we all report @DanielRegha account?? This is the height of it....Let him feel real hotness! Ah Aziin ????"

OluyemisiPaul

“Too young to own a car, Asif person say make you no own a car at your young age.”

OlamideMTx

“25 years young bawo, if no be naija way spoil how old be Mbape go check him rides how old was justin Bieber when e Dey drive lambo?”

@gpet__

“Daniel Regha, you're gradually moving from being a critic to something else.”

Please don't beat me: Daniel Regha begs as Nigerians spot him for the first time at an event

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that social media was abuzz with news about popular Twitter troll, Daniel Regha being sighted at Trend Up Awards which held in Lagos.

Daniel had faced series of backlashes on social media owing to his blunt nature and expertise in trolling people including celebrities.

While some people claim the young man doesn't just troll but speak the truth, some others expressed resentment for him.

Source: Legit.ng