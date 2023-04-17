Davido’s die-hard fan, Twin OBO, has finally gotten the rare opportunity to meet the music star face to face

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the young man going gaga inside a nightclub where Davido and his crew members visited

The singer couldn’t help but blush as he looked at his lookalike fan, and netizens had different things to say about the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Content creator and die-hard 30BG fan, Twin Obo, finally got to meet his favourite artiste, Davido, face to face, and it was indeed a link-up that melted hearts on social media.

Apparently, the content creator was among the guests invited to the birthday party of billionaire business mogul, Obi Cubana.

Fake OBO meets Davido. Photo: @twinobo

Source: Instagram

Twin OBO couldn’t contain his excitement after arriving at the club and spotting Davido standing a few steps away.

An excited Davido equally acknowledged his fan and even encouraged him to perform.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video on Instagram, the content creator wrote:

"Wow thanks to God I finally see @davido at @obi_cubana birthday @davido say make i perform unavailable for him cheee I don blow."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

stevemmy105 said:

"Congratulations bro, how your bank account be now."

jonzing_bwoy said:

"hahahahah OMO CONGRATS❤️❤️❤️i still reason am last weeek oo say when davido go recognize u am happy for u."

emodo.charity said:

"I was convinced when I saw OBO on white smiling… if not e no get wetin you won tell me ."

berri_tiga said:

"My boy don blow ❤️. I sha don carry go meet OBO."

som_chi_aga said:

"OBO is all up with smiles , Awwwwwn."

jonah_lifestyle_234 said:

"Fake OBO don perform for real OBO ."

Fake OBO becomes new car owner

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker and Davido lookalike, Twin OBO, became the owner of a Mercedes Benz.

Taking to his social media page, the comedian shared a series of photos and videos of his new ride and it got people talking.

A number of netizens commented on how the skit maker successfully faked it till he made it.

Source: Legit.ng