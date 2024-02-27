Famous Nigerian singer Asake recently went emotional on social media as he opened up about Davido

In a post shared on his Instagram stories, the YBNL star shared how OBO continued to be there for him

Asake’s disclosure caught the attention of many Nigerians, and some of them shared their thoughts on the matter

Talented Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, recently drew attention to the importance of David ‘Davido’ Adeleke in his life in an emotional post.

It is no news that Davido is well known for showing up for people, including his close pals and strangers, and Asake has shared his own experience online.

Singer Asake praises Davido in a touching post. Photos: @asakemusic, @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Lonely At The Top crooner opened up on how OBO has been there for him.

According to Asake, the DMW boss is one person who makes it a priority to check on him from time to time. The YBNL star added that Davido is called OBO for a reason.

In his words:

“Davido dey always check on me. OBO for a reason.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react to Asake’s experience with Davido

After Asake opened up about Davido’s influence on his life, some netizens shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

30bgforever__:

“If you hate Davido your own don spoil.”

alert092:

“Asake no see igbo for Dubai he turn himself to quote ambassador.”

kellygohard101:

“OBO dey for everybody normally.”

yaya_bastou:

“If you hate Davido dat one na your problem.”

mercury_2512:

“❤❤all love.”

dand_y001:

“001❤️.”

Logos Olori on Davido using songwriters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's signee, Logos Olori, shared his thoughts on OBO using songwriters.

Davido had come under fire on social media over claims of him singing songs written by other people.

Just recently, Logos Olori also made headlines after revealing that he wrote OBO's hit song, Unavailable. In a new development, Logos took to his X page to address the matter.

The Jaye Lo crooner shared a photo of himself posing with Davido’s Timeless album plaque and accompanied it with a caption on how the DMW boss will be praised in the future for supporting people who write songs.

Source: Legit.ng