Super Eagles defender and Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after the Premier League club manager Nuno Espirito Santos gave an update about the footballer.

Aina, who was among the recognised players at the recently concluded AFCON final in Cote d'Ivoire, will be unavailable when Nottingham Forest takes on Aston Villa this weekend.

Ola Aina to miss Nottingham Forest game against Aston Villa. Credit: @olaaina

Source: Instagram

Nuno Espirito Santos speaks about Ola Aina

According to Nottingham's manager, the defender, who was given a warm welcome back to the club, played the AFCON finals against Cote d'Ivoire with an injury.

Espirito Santos said the Super Eagles defender sustained the injury during the semi-final win over South Africa, Daily Post reported.

The football club manager said in a pre-match conference:

“Ola got injured in the semi-final and played the final with an injury, he tried but didn’t really play in the final."

Nigerian fans react to update about Ola Aina

Many have taken to social media to pour emotional tributes to the footballer. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

abayomi4sam:

"So, Ola Aina played that final with injury? No wonder his performance is below par. He has served his nation well and we are proud of him. Jose Peseiro ought to have used an alternative i.e Osayi Samuel. In all, we thank you Ola Aina for your self-sacrifice and patriotism."

Source: Legit.ng