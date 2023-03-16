Porsha Williams got married to the love of her life in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony

The American reality TV star sported several looks, including a silver and beige mermaid dress

A throwback video from the 2022 star-studded wedding shows the moment Porsha walked into the reception hall

American reality TV star, Porsha Williams, does not compromise on her fashion game as she keeps bringing her A game!

A throwback video from her wedding was recently shared on Instagram by the photographer who covered the wedding, @stanlophotography.

Photos of Porsha Williams and her Nigerian boo. Credit: @stanlophotography

In the video, Porsha is seen dancing into the reception hall with her beau, Simon.

Dressed in a silver and beige mermaid dress, it appeared the bulky-looking dress with a spiral flounce restricted the star from walking properly, and it showed in how carefully she danced.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Porsha dancing in her traditional wedding dress

aisha_yut:

"Beautiful but it looks heavy."

naija_pr:

"The song is perfect because she can't feel her legs."

pinkydera:

"Walking is overrated joor lol."

aydazzles:

"Beautiful bride by the way but Why make a dress u can't walk comfortably in? So lovely a dress but."

Porsha Williams dazzles in 2 looks as she attends burial ceremony of mother-in-law

Porsha Williams is enjoying her new-found ties to Nigeria, and the fashion is certainly one of the reasons.

The American reality TV star accompanied her husband, Simon Guobadia, down to Nigeria for the burial ceremony of his mother and her mother-in-law.

For the event, the reality star sported two different looks, looking like a true Nigerian belle.

Porsha dons gorgeous traditIonal dress as she weds Nigerian beau, designer speaks

On Friday, November 25, American reality TV star, Porsha Williams tied the knot with her boo, Simon Guobadia, in a Nigerian traditional wedding.

According to People, the couple had their ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests.

The report further states that the 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Guobadia, 57, will tie the knot again in an American ceremony the next Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng