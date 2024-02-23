Nigerian socialite and talent manager Soso Soberekon has opened up on his friend Kcee’s success in the music industry

During a recent chat with Daddy Freeze, Soso spoke on how he and KCee strategised around Wizkid and Davido’s moves when they started to make waves

The talent manager spoke on the importance of changing with the times which KCee did and netizens reacted

Nigerian talent manager Soso Soberekon recently celebrated singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee for remaining relevant in the music industry while explaining how he did it.

Soso was a guest on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live show when he explained details of how he and KCee made strategies for him to still make waves in the industry when Wizkid and Davido became household names.

Soso Soberekon reveals how KCee stayed relevant in industry by copying Davido and Wizkid. Photos: @iamkcee, @wizkidayo, @davido

According to the socialite, when Wizkid and Davido came out, they had tattoos all over their arms and him and KCee decided to fly to Spain to get the singer’s body inked.

He said:

“When Wizkid and co started coming up, I and KCee were like ‘omo these new boys don come o, see tattoos for all their hand’ and Nigerian artistes no dey get tattoos normally. Davido came, Omo Baba Olowo, he did Back When, tattoos full him hand. Do you know what we did? Me and KCee we go Spain go draw tattoo for his hand. KCee’s parents na Lord Chosen members, tattoos dey like you kill person to them. KCee put tattoos just to follow the times.”

However, their strategy didn’t just end at changing KCee’s appearance. Soso said he used to produce for KCee at the time but he convinced the singer that they should go for someone else who worked with the big names at the time and that was how the hit song, Limpopo, was made.

Soso noted that this move made KCee start getting gigs that Davido and Wizkid were also called for. According to him, the Limpopo star has always remained relevant and drops hit songs every year. He also stated that KCee has never gone on podcasts to bash younger musicians because he always moves with the times.

In his words:

“We strategised and started using the softwares the new boys were using to record. We go find modern boys to produce, we do Okpekete. I was a producer, I did Okpekete, we started producing small small but I said ‘No, Kcee I can’t do this alone, let’s look for boys’, that’s when we now brought in Del B, he was hot that period, producing for Wizkid and others. Na so we start o, na him God give us Limpopo. As God give us Limpopo, the same show wey dem dey call Davido and Wizkid, dem dey call KCee. That was KCee’s 11th year in the industry, e come be like say him just follow these boys start. Immediately we did Okpekete remix with Davido, KCee con turn to their mates. Davido dropped Gobe, KCee dropped Pullover, carry Wizkid put on top, he followed times. See KCee till today, he dey relevant. KCee drops hit songs every year. We were with Oxlade one day, he said KCee is his father’s mate but he dey with am because he follow times, he no go podcast go curse all these artists.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Soso reveals how KCee stayed relevant

Soso Soberekon’s disclosure on KCee using Wizkid and Davido’s moves to stay relevant drew a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Big7record:

“Kcee really one of the oldest artists in the industry for real mehn, from the 2006 duo days of Kcpresh to a solo carrier from 2010 to been relevant till date.”

dannygram07:

“Wizkid is the G.O.A.T he's an inspiration to the new and old cat.”

Bubbascotch:

“I remembered when kc used to come to my cousins place at Ktown for Mike 2 to braid his hair omo kc and presh to humble and na that year dem just win their star mega jam contest kc go even shared his number what a lovely soul he is you gotta love him.”

huzanamusic:

“Lol burna had his tattoo even before his musical debut in 2010 lol.”

outsiders_way:

“Like for real no present OG sef wey dey relevant musically done dey industry pass Kcee mehn.”

oluwa_cover0007:

“U dey… during dbanj Koko master… tattoo have been viral by then… wttf you saying soso benson industry new cat.”

kiky8401:

“Yes that is the truth… most of the old artist and the new artist have to know what is called prime time when dem hot.”

habibcoker:

“Sha no tell soso or make soso no kno your sercert oooooo... or else you Don finish .”

its_oluwatoms:

“Nothing but fact .”

Topher_balogun_01:

“Na una sabi.”

tripp___in:

“Wizkid drew his own first.”

