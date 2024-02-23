Popular Nigerian singer Davido has taken to social media to show off yet another luxury gift from an international star

The DMW boss recently received a box of limited edition designer sneakers from Rihanna and he flaunted it online

A number of netizens were in awe of Rihanna’s gift to Davido as they reacted to the photo of the luxury gift

Much-loved Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke recently made headlines after receiving a gift from popular Barbadian singer, Rihanna.

The DMW boss seems to have started receiving instead of just giving going by his recent social media displays.

Davido thanks Rihanna on social media. Photos: @badgalriri, @davido

Davido took to his official Instagram page via his stories to share a photo of the gift Rihanna sent to him. It was a box of her limited Fenty X Puma edition sneakers as well as a personal message to the Nigerian star.

The DMW boss was no doubt excited about his gift from Rihanna and he took to social media to thank her. He accompanied the photo of the box of shoes with a simple appreciation message to the singer-turned-business mogul.

"Oshey @badgalriri".

Fans react as Rihanna sends gift to Davido

Rihanna’s gift to Davido got many of the DMW boss’ fans excited. Read what some of them had to say below:

Pedro_j_j_lopez:

“They wan use gift finish my 001.”

_glassesrepublic._:

“Omo nobody hot pass my baby this year oo he go soon receive house sef.”

osazee.jo:

“Everybody loves David ❤️.”

17_morals:

“Global recognition ❤️ Otilor far .”

Demslort:

“Dis year is your Year of Receiving 001.”

Singpaul_official:

“World best of all time superstar worldwide king @davido.”

Footballer Memphis Depay gives Davido a Rolex wristwatch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and football star Memphis Depay caused a buzz on social media over their latest interaction.

The Atletico Madrid footballer celebrated his 30th birthday on February 13, 2024, and hosted a birthday dinner in Spain.

Music star Davido was at the special occasion to celebrate the sportsman’s milestone age and was greatly rewarded for it.

