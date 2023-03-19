Lagos, Nigeria - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

INEC Declares APC's Sanwo-Olu Winner of Lagos 2023 Governorship Election after Final Collation of Results

Source: Facebook

Sanwo-Olu was announced the winner of the election around 1am on Monday, March 20.

The returning officer, Professor Oladiji Adenike, announced that Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to win the election.

Rhodes-Vivour of the LP came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Jando trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.

A total of 1,182,620 voters were accredited, while 1,155,678 votes were valid.

