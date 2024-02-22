A lady who's sister attended a birthday party shared a video to show people the food she was served at the event

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed that her sister was given a plate of jollof rice, and a chicken leg

People who saw the video laughed out loud, saying the economy is hard and no one should be blamed for the food they serve at parties

A lady attended a birthday party, but the food she was served at the event has emerged on social media.

A video of the birthday party food was posted on TikTok by @shes_funmi, who said it was her sister who went to the party.

The lady was given a plate of rice a leg of chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@shes_funmi.

Source: TikTok

Funmi noted that she decided to share a video of the rice and chicken so that people would see.

In the video, it could be seen that the lady was given a plate of jollof rice and chicken leg.

The video is captioned:

"My sister went for a birthday party in this Nigerian inflation economy. I can't see this alone"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares food served her at birthday party

@Ms.favourr said:

"They should have just given snacks."

@Imperial hairs & accessories reacted:

"Na chicken abi nor be chicken."

@Tee! said:

"They for use egg. But egg sef don cost."

@princejames45 asked:

"Them give her rice abi them nor give her?"

@KOFI commented:

"From this video I can tell Gh jollof is way better than Nigeria. No veggies also. What's this."

@oscarderio said:

"So this is the so-called Nigerian Jollof?"

@Papaga Bless commented:

"So that’s Nigeria jollof right?"

@Edge remarked:

"Una still see chicken chop for this economy.... ungrateful people everywhere."

@DebbieRhule said:

"This food is for the gods."

@234.mideee said:

"If na me open am, I go first scream. I go think say na sacrifice them give me."

