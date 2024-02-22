"I Can't See This Alone": Nigerian Lady Posts Video of Chicken Leg She Was Served at Birthday Party
- A lady who's sister attended a birthday party shared a video to show people the food she was served at the event
- In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed that her sister was given a plate of jollof rice, and a chicken leg
- People who saw the video laughed out loud, saying the economy is hard and no one should be blamed for the food they serve at parties
A lady attended a birthday party, but the food she was served at the event has emerged on social media.
A video of the birthday party food was posted on TikTok by @shes_funmi, who said it was her sister who went to the party.
Funmi noted that she decided to share a video of the rice and chicken so that people would see.
In the video, it could be seen that the lady was given a plate of jollof rice and chicken leg.
The video is captioned:
"My sister went for a birthday party in this Nigerian inflation economy. I can't see this alone"
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shares food served her at birthday party
@Ms.favourr said:
"They should have just given snacks."
@Imperial hairs & accessories reacted:
"Na chicken abi nor be chicken."
@Tee! said:
"They for use egg. But egg sef don cost."
@princejames45 asked:
"Them give her rice abi them nor give her?"
@KOFI commented:
"From this video I can tell Gh jollof is way better than Nigeria. No veggies also. What's this."
@oscarderio said:
"So this is the so-called Nigerian Jollof?"
@Papaga Bless commented:
"So that’s Nigeria jollof right?"
@Edge remarked:
"Una still see chicken chop for this economy.... ungrateful people everywhere."
@DebbieRhule said:
"This food is for the gods."
@234.mideee said:
"If na me open am, I go first scream. I go think say na sacrifice them give me."
Source: Legit.ng