Afia Schwarzenegger, a media personality, has reacted to the dollar and naira exchange rate in Nigeria

The Ghanaian, in a recent social media post, made jest of Nigeria, which she compared to small-size socialite Shatta Bandle

As expected, Nigerian netizens have flooded her comment section to clap back at her and Ghanaians

The dollar and naira exchange rate amid the economic downturn in Nigeria has remained a conversation on and off social media, with Afia Schwarzenegger, a Ghanaian media personality, being the latest celebrity to share her take.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had cried out of the current situation in Nigeria.

Afia Schwarzenegger claims Nigeria is no longer the giant of Africa. Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @shattabandle

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger taunts Nigeria

The Ghanaian media personality, also known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, suggested that Nigeria's currency fell off as she compared the country to small-sized Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle

Sharing a screenshot of the dollar-to-naira rate, which she sourced from Google, Afia wrote in a caption:

"Nigeria was the giant of Africa, BUT now they are the shatta bandle of Africa.

Nigerian netizens flood Afia Schwarzenegger's page

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some Nigerians refused to let Afia's comment about the country slide.

etty_ine2:

"Keep crying, don't move on and face your country."

mos123888:

"When did you become a financial analyst?"

egodwin51:

"See you way Nigeria love , see our love , h*ll no, na to unfollow you."

oh_zeel:

"U guys are too obsessed with us sha .. lol."

woeli_gee:

"It’s actually the same rate with the Gh cedis."

abuja_chief:

"Naira Still valuable than Cedis anyways."

adwoa6333:

"If you were to be in Nigeria.. You will be Naira billionaire."

sethowusu_alves:

"They are Don Little of Africa."

godsonjass:

"Dey use Nigeria catch cruise las las small Niaja boy go still use you wipe ground..Ghanaians una mind nor go reach ground..we pass una and nothing you can do about it..where Niaja boys they run things Ghana boys still they play for playground.ozour."

